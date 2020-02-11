The Bachelor: Peter Weber Gets 'Intimate with Someone' as Another Woman Reveals She's a Virgin

The Bachelor is about to kick into high gear.

The first half of an extended sneak peek teases Peter Weber‘s hometown dates with his final four women: Kelsey, Hannah Ann, Madison and Victoria F. And while it looks like there are some genuinely happy moments, each trip certainly has its hurdles.

For Madison, that means revealing something she hasn’t addressed yet: her virginity.

“Peter doesn’t know that I am saving myself for marriage,” she says.

In Hannah Ann’s case, Peter must face a protective father as her mom warns, “Her dad is not going to just give her away to anybody.”

“I am falling in love with her,” Peter says of Hannah Ann — only to be shut down by her dad.

“I ask you, as a father, I’d rather you not say that to her,” he says.

And as for Victoria F.? It’s unclear what exactly goes down on their hometown date, but it doesn’t look good.

“I’m just asking for the truth,” Peter says in one scene.

“Well, it doesn’t matter anymore,” she replies, sobbing. “How are we even supposed to move forward from this? And you’re supposed to come and meet my family tonight?”

The second half of the sneak peek teases the rest of the season, with Peter’s relationship with Madison apparently at a crossroads as footage rolls of him hooking up with someone in a hotel room.

“If he sleeps with anybody else, it’s going to be hard for me to continue to move forward,” Madison says.

“You gave him an ultimatum,” another woman says. “And I’m sorry, it’s disgusting.”

“I don’t want this just to feel like it’s all about sex,” Peter says in the next scene. “But six days prior, I was intimate with someone else.”

Last but not least, a shot appears of Peter holding an engagement ring, seemingly contemplating a proposal. But everything changes when host Chris Harrison interrupts the moment.

“Before you do what you’re about to do, there is something you should know,” he warns. “There’s something all of us just found out.”

The next thing we see is Peter lying down on a bed, being comforted by a producer.

“It’s just like, the last thing that I needed to hear right now,” he says.

The clip ends on a dramatic cliffhanger, with Peter’s mom Barbara begging him to reconsider.

“Don’t let her go,” she says through tears. “It’s what love stories are made out of! And God has placed her there for you. Bring her home. Bring her home to us.”

The Bachelor airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.