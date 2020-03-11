SPOILER WARNING: The following contains major spoilers from Tuesday’s finale. Read on at your own risk.

Peter Weber is having second thoughts.

After getting engaged to Hannah Ann Sluss in an emotional proposal in Australia, he doubted his decision on Tuesday night’s episode of The Bachelor.

After being apart for a month, Hannah Ann, 23, visited Peter, 28, at his home in Los Angeles, where he ended the engagement.

“I want to continue to be that for you regardless of how hard this is going to get,” Hannah Ann said about being a “rock” for Peter

“I have no doubt that I’ve fallen in love with you,” Peter said. “There’s no doubt. I’m just struggling,” he told her, crying.

“It just kills me to put you through this and see you like give everything and have me be where I’m at,” he said. “And I hate that.”

“It’s just for me … when I said yes to you, I said yes to a partnership and I said yes to us being teammates,” she told him. “But if you can’t give me that love in return, that’s not a relationship. You know? Like I told you I would stay by your side even if it killed me and it has to be 50/50.”

Peter said, “Listen, I never intended to give my heart to two people. I’ve not hid anything from you. I’ve told you everything. And even when I don’t deserve it, you’ve never left me,” he said.

Said Hannah Ann, “Because that’s what I’ve always wanted in return, and I’m asking if you can give that to me.”

While Peter said he wants “so badly to be able to give you …. my entire heart,” he tearfully admitted, “And I can’t do that. I’m so sorry.”

Shocked, Hannah Ann said, “I don’t know what to say.”

“All I’ve ever asked for is for someone to give me their whole heart like I’m giving mine to them,” she said. “You took away from me my first engagement. You took that away from me because I trusted you. And that’s what you have continued to ask me to do,” she said, before getting up and walking away.

Peter proceeded to follow her to the bathroom, where he found her crying.

“I’m so sorry,” he said. “This is not what I ever ever envisioned.”

“I said yes, and I get this,” she said. “Why didn’t you just let me go instead of taking this away from me?”

“I’m so sorry,” he told her. “From the bottom of my heart, I’m so sorry.”

She then called him out for “not being true to your words, for not being true to your feelings. Is that what you’re sorry for?”

“Yeah,” he admitted.

When Hannah Ann asked why it was happening, Peter said that he was trying to be honest.

“You took the most precious moment that I could ever imagine away from me because you selfishly didn’t want me to walk away,” she told him.

“You’re right,” he said.

“I can’t even look at you anymore,” she said, crying. “I just need someone who’s going to be true to their words. Not be torn and conflicted 90 percent of the time. Because it’s affected a lot of people.”

“I don’t need anything more from you,” she told him. “You’ve done enough damage. I’m not the one. Here you go, here’s this,” she said, giving him the Neil Lane engagement ring back.

Before she left, Peter wanted to speak to Hannah Ann, who told him she felt “betrayed enough” and didn’t want to talk anymore.

“I’m going to get my life back on track now where it originally was before,” she said. “You know, I’m strong and I’ve been my own rock throughout this. You don’t have to worry about me.”

At that, Peterwalked her out the door, hand-in-hand, and gave her one final goodbye as she got into a car.

Driving away, Peter was in tears.

Earlier, while speaking with Chris Harrison on the After the Final Rose stage, Peter said, “That’s what I struggled with the most” about moving on from his breakup with Prewett. “Realistically, there was no way for me to 100 percent put all those feelings that I had like built up those last two months, those just don’t disappear.”

Returning to live finale stage, he told Harrison, “I never expected that.”

“It was just like tearing my heart out. Hannah Ann, the most beautiful soul I’ve ever met … taking away what should have been her only engagement,” he said.

He then admitted that his feelings for Madison Prewett were “a little bit” of why he ended their relationship.

Before their engagement, Peter and Hannah Ann’s relationship was on rocky grounds when she almost refused to show up for the final rose ceremony.

She was left conflicted after seeing him heartbroken over Madison’s decision to remove herself from the show after being unable to get past knowing he was“intimate” during his Fantasy Suite dates.

