The Bachelor's Peter Weber Has Doubts During Date with Victoria Fuller: 'She Doesn't Want This'

WARNING: This post contains spoilers from Monday’s episode of The Bachelor.

The Bachelor is back with its second episode this week — and a few more twists and turns.

On Wednesday night, Peter Weber and the remaining 10 contestants traveled to Santiago, Chile, where tensions were still running high after Monday’s dramatic rose ceremony. But the dates were soon underway, with Peter heading out to explore the city with Hannah Ann. As the day went on, he learned that the model — who is 23 years old — had never been in love, which raised some concerns about whether she was truly ready for a lifelong commitment. He decided to probe a little deeper at dinner that night, asking about her goals and previous relationships.

“Because this is so serious for me, I guess I’m just — do you 100 percent feel like this is what you want?” he asked. “How are you so confident that this is what you want?”

Hannah Ann insisted she was ready, but Peter was clearly still torn. He excused himself, wondering if they had “that deeper connection.” After a few moments, Hannah Ann went to find him and declared through tears that she was falling in love with him. Peter gave her the rose.

Meanwhile, back at the hotel, the next two date cards arrived: a one-on-one with Victoria F., and a group date with the remaining women. Mykenna, distraught that she still hadn’t gotten a one-on-one, broke down and threatened to leave. But by morning, she had calmed down and decided to go on the date after all.

She, Sydney, Natasha, Kelsey, Victoria P., Madison, Tammy and Kelley spent the day on set with Peter, shooting scenes from a fake telenovela. It seemed to go well, and everyone headed into the evening portion of the date in a surprisingly good mood. But things took a turn for the worse when Peter sat down with Victoria P. and voiced his concerns that she was “more secure and confident” in their relationship than he was. Finally, he admitted he just didn’t see her as his wife and walked her out, despite her insistence that she didn’t need him to escort her out the door.

While that was going down, a feud erupted between Mykenna and Tammy, who was furious that Mykenna had packed her bags before the group date, only to change her mind and stay. Ultimately, the drama didn’t help either of them, and Peter gave the group date rose to Madison.

The next day, he headed out on his date with Victoria F. — their second one-on-one this season. It was designed to make up for their disastrous first date, when producers blindsided them both with a performance by Victoria F.’s ex, country singer Chase Rice.

They spent the day out in the country, riding horses. But the mood shifted when Victoria F. admitted she had been feeling in her head about the other girls. Peter, sensing she might not want to be there anymore, was completely “caught off guard.”

“I thought we’d kind of gotten past this, but now it’s obvious that she’s struggling,” he said. “It just scares the hell out of me that I don’t really know where her head’s at. … I can’t be all in and not have the girl 100 percent there with me.”

He decided to broach the subject again at dinner, but the conversation fell apart as he pushed her for answers. She walked off, claiming she felt “sick.” As she cried in the bathroom with a producer, it became clear she wasn’t sure how she was feeling.

“I don’t know what to say to him, because I don’t know why I’m like this,” she said. “I don’t think I’m ready … He’s here for marriage, and I don’t know, anymore, if I can do that.”

Peter was convinced it was over. “She doesn’t want this,” he said. “I’m trying my absolute best and I can’t get anywhere with her right now. She’s like, ‘I don’t know. I feel uncomfortable.’ What else do I do right now?”

Finally, she returned to the table and apologized. They hugged, and after essentially sweeping the entire conversation under the rug, Peter gave her the rose — despite not being fully convinced it was the right decision.

“This, I feel like, is my first real sense of doubt,” he said. “It’s a two-way street, and she’s the first girl that I’ve really felt for that I’m not receiving that validation back from.”

The following night, the women were preparing to head into another rose ceremony when a surprise date card arrived: a two-on-one with Mykenna and Tammy, asking them to meet Peter at the cocktail party before everyone else arrived.

Peter pulled Tammy aside first, seeking clarity on what was going on. She told him that Mykenna wasn’t there for the right reasons, claiming she had been trying to “create hashtags for her brand” — and that she had packed her bags before the group date. When Peter brought these concerns to Mykenna, she admitted to having packed her bags after a bad week, but denied the rest, claiming Tammy was “twisting things.”

When it was time for Peter to make his decision, he opted to put his trust in Mykenna and send Tammy home. But Mykenna’s victory was short-lived: At the rose ceremony just a few hours later, she, too, was sent home, along with Sydney.

The Bachelor airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC. Share your thoughts on tonight’s episode in PEOPLE’s exclusive Facebook group for fans of the franchise.