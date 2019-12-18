New Bachelor Star Peter Weber Is 'Just Chillin at Mom’s House' with Host Chris Harrison

Peter Weber and Chris Harrison are spending some quality one-on-one time together before the upcoming season of The Bachelor!

Just weeks ahead of the show’s season 24 premiere, Weber — a.k.a. Pilot Pete — who stars as the next Bachelor, and Harrison, the host of the reality series, were hanging out together for a laid-back Tuesday evening.

Weber, 28, documented their night by posting a photo to Instagram of the two sitting on a floor mat with their backs against a sliding door and kicking their feet out.

Half-smiling for the picture, Harrison, 48, looked casual in a gray v-neck sweater, jeans, and sneakers, while Weber sported a purple tee, black jeans and a pair of socks.

“Just chillin at my Mom’s house,” Weber captioned the shot, joking “**Disclaimer: my mom washes my socks, they’re clean.”

The pair’s hang session comes one day after The Bachelor officially confirmed its season 24 cast.

On Monday, PEOPLE exclusively revealed the group shot for Weber‘s upcoming season. In the photo, the airplane pilot from Westlake Village, California — who placed third on Hannah Brown‘s season of The Bachelorette — poses at the famous Bachelor mansion with the 30 contestants who will be vying for his roses starting in January.

ABC had previously released photos, names, and hometowns of 33 women that were being considered this season. Bios for each contestant have yet to be released.

Weber’s season will debut with a three-hour premiere that will include the first group and one-on-one dates, a first for the franchise.

According to ABC, the 30 contestants on night one include three flight attendants and “one hard-charging career woman who has already had a chance encounter with the Bachelor” — but it’s Brown’s limo arrival that sends shockwaves through the mansion. (As fans know, the couple had sex (four times!) in a windmill during their night in the Fantasy Suite on The Bachelorette.)

In another twist, Brown returns to host the next group date, where she explains to nine women that they will be revealing their most memorable sex stories and fantasies in front of a live audience.

“But what happens when Peter discovers a distraught Hannah backstage?” the network teased. “What she shares with him will leave them both as confused as ever. Do the two of them still have feelings for one another and share the same sizzling passion? Will Hannah join the group of women in the Bachelor mansion and continue to date Peter?”

The Bachelor premieres Jan. 6, 2020, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.