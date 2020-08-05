Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan reconnected after his season of The Bachelor and have been dating for several months

Bachelor Peter Weber Celebrates Birthday with Kelley Flanagan, Calls Her the 'Best Present'

Peter Weber is feeling the love.

Weber celebrated his 29th birthday with his family and his girlfriend Kelley Flanagan on Tuesday. To kick off the festivities, Flanagan dedicated a sweet post to the Bachelor star on Instagram.

"Happy early birthday to the kindest soul on this planet! Love you!" she wrote alongside photos of the two cuddled up as Weber held a birthday cake.

But that certainly wasn't the only celebration in store for the special occasion. Weber showed off his intimate backyard birthday party on his Instagram Story, complete with a balloon display and plenty of dancing.

In one shot, he showed off the decorations before panning to Flanagan.

"Best present ever right here," he said, wrapping his arms around his girlfriend.

Along with Flanagan, Weber's parents, brother and a few of his close friends attended the party.

"This has been the wildest year of my life... 28 I will never forget you," he wrote on Instagram. "Here's to making 29 even better with my people!"

Weber and Flanagan reconnected after the pilot's season of The Bachelor and have been dating for several months. Since then, they haven't been shy about showing off their relationship, regularly posting photos together on social media.

Last month, the two revealed that they have plans to move in together this fall. (Weber currently lives in California, while Flanagan, 28, is from Chicago.)

"I'm super excited to take this next step with Kell and move to New York and to see what adventures await," Weber told Entertainment Tonight.

But perhaps most importantly, the couple has received a stamp of approval from Weber's mom Barbra.