The Bachelor's Peter Weber Calls Girlfriend Kelley Flanagan His 'Little Ray of Sunshine'

PEOPLE confirmed in April that the pilot and his ex-contestant are back together

Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan haven't had the most conventional relationship journey, but it looks like they're going strong.

On Monday, the Bachelor star posted a photo of him and Flanagan, who came in fifth on his season, about to lock lips in front of a piercing ray of sun.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"My little ray of sunshine," he captioned the Instagram post.

The comments came pouring in, including one from the pilot's famously outspoken mom Barbra Weber, who wrote, "Picture Perfect!!!!" Two other ex-contestants, Kelsey Weier and Alayah Benavidez, also chimed in.

"Ok this is actually really cute!" wrote Weier, who came in fourth on the show.

"This is too friggin adorable. My heart," added Benavidez.

They didn't end up together on the show, but Weber and Flanagan reconnected earlier this year after the cameras stopped rolling.

On the two-part season finale that aired in March, fans watched as Weber proposed to Hannah Ann Sluss during the final rose ceremony, only to end the engagement a month later over unresolved feelings for his other finalist, Madison Prewett.

When Weber and Prewett reunited during the live portion of the finale, they said they still loved each other and would be taking their relationship "one step at a time" — but just two days later, they announced they had "mutually decided" not to pursue things any further. A source told PEOPLE at the time they were "never really back together."

Last week, Weber opened up about his "unorthodox" relationship with Flanagan in a Cameo video message recorded for a fan's birthday.

"I think the nature of the show, it definitely works and I've said that since day one — I still believe it works," he said in the clip, which was re-posted by the Bachelornation.Scoop fan account. But he went on to explain that for him and Flanagan, the show "wasn't the most organic type of situation" if they wanted to make things "actually work."

"And that's okay," he added. "That's totally okay because each relationship is different."