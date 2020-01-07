Bachelor Pilot Pete Has a Lookalike Younger Brother with the Best Aviation-Themed Nickname: Meet Jack Weber

It’s a bird, it’s a plane — it’s Jettin’ Jack!

While Pilot Pete is busy getting to know the 30 new contestants vying for his heart on season 24 of The Bachelor, there’s someone we’d like you to meet: his lookalike younger brother, Jettin’ Jack.

You might remember Jack Weber, 24, from Peter’s hometown date on Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette, which — to many fans’ initial disappointment — he came in third on. Jack reappeared on Monday night’s premiere of The Bachelor, when Peter, 27, invited a contestant to an intimate vow renewal ceremony between his parents for his first one-on-one date.

Image zoom Peter Weber/Instagram

Bachelor Nation couldn’t get enough of the Weber parents — dad Peter Sr., also a pilot, and mom Barbara, who worked as a flight attendant when the pair first met. A brief scroll through younger brother Jack’s Instagram proves him to be equally endearing, with sweet shout-outs to his parents and brother, offering a glimpse into the beloved Bachelor’s tight-knit family.

Following in Peter and their father’s flight path, Jack became a commercial rated pilot in June 2018, and his Instagram bio lists that he is a Certified Flight Instructor in Camarillo, California. He currently appears to be training under Skywest’s Pilot Pathway Program, according to a September 2019 Instagram.

“Had a blast checking out the new office space today,” he captioned the shot of him standing beside a Delta plane — the same airline that Peter flies for (keep an eye out for him on your next flight)!

Giving Pilot Pete a run for his money, Jack changed his Instagram handle to @jettinjack in February 2018, and his brother was quick to offer his approval: “Actually the coolest Instagram name ever….” Peter commented.

Before he took to the skies, Jack attended Moorpark College in California for two years before transferring to his “dream school,” UCLA, where he graduated from in 2017 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Applied Mathematics. Ahead of graduation, he landed a position as a financial advisor at Northwestern Mutual in West Los Angeles.

Ready to hand over your rose yet? Well, you might want to cool your jets: Jack’s already found his co-pilot.

While Peter’s been busy looking for love, Jack’s been jet-setting around the world with his girlfriend Kristine, from L.A. to Tokyo to New York City (ah, the perks of dating a pilot!). The pair frequently post affectionate photos together, and went public with their relationship in October 2019.

Jack may be off the market, but hopefully there are more glimpses of him coming our way this Bachelor season — and on a flight in the near future!

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.