The Bachelor Is Back! Watch the First Promo for Peter Weber's New Season

Peter Weber isn’t tricking anyone — he’s here for love!

In the first promo for his upcoming season of The Bachelor, released on Halloween, Weber, 28, gets into the spooky spirit. “He’s not afraid to pop the question,” a male voiceover says.

Walking towards the camera, Weber, sporting a black suit and tie, asks, “Would you like a trick or a treat?” as he grabs a candy with his right hand from a bucket of sweets.

While Bachelor Nation expects the candy to appear in his left palm after he claps both hands together, Weber isn’t tricking anybody. With a smile, he opens his right palm, revealing that the chocolate is still there before he pops it into his mouth.

“No tricks here. Just a treat! Happy Halloween from #TheBachelor!” the promo caption reads.

The promo comes weeks after he sustained a forehead injury in a golf-cart accident earlier this month.

News of Weber’s injury broke on Oct. 8 amid reports that he had fallen and hit his head on multiple cocktail glasses during a round of golf, causing him to need 22 stitches on his face after a two-hour ride to the hospital.

An insider told PEOPLE at the time that Weber’s injury was being blown out of proportion, saying, “It’s not as bad as what is being reported.”

Production for Weber’s upcoming season of The Bachelor continued on schedule, the insider said, adding that he went on a date the following afternoon.

The ABC reality series’ host Chris Harrison also confirmed Weber was “100% OK.”

In an Instagram post, Harrison wrote: “There’s been some wild claims and rumors about Peter today. Peter suffered a freak accident. He got a cut on his head, he did get stitches but he’s 100% OK and production is already back underway. He’s still the dashing, handsome pilot we’ve all dreamed of.”

Last week, Weber was spotted for the first time since the injury.

Peter today in Peru with a boo boo on his head pic.twitter.com/0lke8EvrOX — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) October 19, 2019

In a photo obtained by Reality Steve, Weber wore a bandage across his forehead. Weber smiled for the picture alongside a fan while filming The Bachelor in Peru.

A source previously told PEOPLE that Weber got his stitches removed a week prior.

Weber, an airline pilot often referred to as “Pilot Pete,” placed third on Hannah Brown‘s season of The Bachelorette last spring. He gained fame for Brown’s hilariously candid revelation that the two had sex (four times) in a windmill during their Fantasy Suite date.

Season 24 of The Bachelor will premiere on Jan. 6, 2020 on ABC.