Bachelor Peter Weber and Madison Prewett Were Never Really ‘Back Together’ — and He’s Still Single

Bachelor fans who were hoping to see Peter Weber find his happy ending will have to wait a little longer.

“Peter is single,” a show source tells PEOPLE of the 28-year-old pilot, who split from his runner-up Madison Prewett two days after they appeared open to reconciling on the March 10 After the Final Rose special. “He’s taking some time to figure out what he wants to do next.”

After his split from fiancée Hannah Ann Sluss, 23, to whom he got engaged on the show’s finale, it seemed like Peter might be able to start fresh with Prewett, who initially left him when he admitted he’d been intimate with at least one other woman during the Fantasy Suites.

But ultimately, “they were never really back together,” says the show source. “They just realized they couldn’t make it work.”

For her part, “Madison is very saddened by everything that’s transpired,” says another source close to the 23-year-old. “She cares for Peter and wanted to work through their challenges. But it just got too difficult and seemed like everything was against them.”

When it comes to Peter’s mom Barb Weber, who had choice words for Prewett at After the Final Rose, the Alabama native “feels badly if she ever unintentionally hurt the Weber family. Madi is trying to stay positive.”

Meanwhile, Peter, who has been linked to Bachelor producer Julie LaPlaca as well as contestant Kelley Flanagan (both women have denied a romance) “is not dating anyone now,” says the show source.

Continues the show source: “Everything that Peter went through on The Bachelor really hit him hard. He is aware that people think he made a ton of mistakes. But he never wanted to hurt anyone and he truly hoped he’d find a relationship that would last.”