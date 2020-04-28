The Bachelor's Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan Are Officially 'a Couple': Source

Image zoom Peter Weber, Kelley Flanagan Presley Ann/Getty Images; Aaron Poole/E! Entertainment

The Bachelor's Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan are more than just friends!

A source tells PEOPLE that Weber and Flanagan, both 28, are dating and officially "are a couple."

Their new relationship status, which was first reported by Us Weekly, comes after it was revealed that the pilot has been staying with the former Bachelor contestant in her Chicago apartment since last month amid the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Weber explained how the living situation came about during an appearance on Nick Viall's podcast, The Viall Files.

“She’s always been supportive of me,” he said in early April, according to E! News. “Long story short, I wasn’t working so I thought I’d go out there [to Chicago] and spend some time with her, take her mind off some [family] things. This was right when everything was starting to hit with the quarantine stuff … and it kind of just became a thing where we’ve always gotten along really well, and had really good chemistry. We just enjoy each other’s company.”

At the time, Weber denied that he and Flanagan were together.

“Are we dating? No. Do I love spending time with her? Absolutely,” he said. “We’re not dating. Could I see that in the future? Yeah, of course. I’d be extremely lucky and very happy if that happened. Of anyone, I’m the last person that needs to rush into any kind of relationship. I just had an engagement that didn’t work out. I just was trying to pursue things with another woman that didn’t work out. That’s why right now, I’m just taking it really, really slow.”

He did admit, however, to Kaitlyn Bristowe on her Off the Vine podcast that he was “crushing on Kelley.”

“We have just been enjoying each other’s time and company, I love being around her,” he said. “She’s been so amazing, so patient with me. It’s exactly … what I needed in this kind of situation and I’m so grateful for her.”

Weber also appeared on Rachel Lindsay and Becca Kufrin‘s Bachelor Happy Hour podcast, where the hosts pressed him for more details on where things stood with Flanagan as they hunker down together. (They’re also with Dustin Kendrick, another franchise alum from Hannah Brown‘s season of The Bachelorette.)

“You said you’re taking it slow and you’re not dating, yet you literally called where you are ‘home’ right now,” Lindsay said. “You said, ‘I’m just making this my home base.’ That kind of sounds fast, to see each other every day. How many bedrooms does Kelley have?”

“We’re in quarantine together!” Weber said with a laugh. “She’s got three bedrooms … we each have our own room. And we’ve got Sophie here too, Dustin’s dog, so we’re having a party. It’s a good time.”

Weber, who lives in Los Angeles, was first spotted with Flanagan and Kendrick in Chicago on March 25. The three hung out along the Riverwalk, an eyewitness confirmed to PEOPLE at the time.

Flanagan, a lawyer, came in fifth on Weber’s season. After she attended the live in-studio portion of the Bachelor finale in early March, fans speculated they had secretly reignited their romance. Gushing comments from Weber's mom Barbara only fueled the rumors, but Flanagan set the record straight in an interview with E! News.

“I have heard that,” she said of the rumor last month. “I heard that I’m pregnant and I also heard that I’m with Peter right now.”

“I’m not with Peter,” she clarified. “I promise I’m not dating Peter.”

Prior to being in a relationship with Flanagan, Weber was engaged to his season winner Hannah Ann Sluss. After their romance ended, he briefly reconnected with runner-up Madison Prewett.