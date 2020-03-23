The Bachelor's Peter Weber Shares Advice for Getting Over a Breakup: It's 'Supposed to Hurt'

Peter Weber knows a thing or two about heartbreak.

The reality star — who is officially single after his season of The Bachelor — got candid with fans during a Q&A on his Instagram Story on Sunday. In response to someone asking for advice after being dumped, Weber, 28, acknowledged that “breakups are supposed to hurt.”

“But I believe things happen for a reason, and you’re one step closer to your person now,” he continued. “You should never want to be with someone that doesn’t want you back the same way.”

Healing isn’t all emotional, though. Weber’s journey to find love also taught him about physical healing after he accidentally shattered a glass against his forehead while filming in Costa Rica.

“Doing a lot better than this pic haha,” he captioned a photo of the wound after a fan asked for an update on his injury. “Been getting micro-needling done on it every few months and cream twice a day. Dr says it takes about a year to fully heal.”

As viewers saw on the two-part finale earlier this month, the pilot proposed to Hannah Ann Sluss, 23, during the final rose ceremony, only to end the engagement a month later over unresolved feelings for his other finalist, Madison Prewett, also 23.

When Weber and Prewett reunited during the live portion of the finale, they said still loved each other and would be taking their relationship “one step at a time” — but just two days later, they announced they had “mutually decided” not to pursue things any further.

A source recently told PEOPLE that Weber is “single” and “taking some time to figure out what he wants to do next.” According to the source, the pilot and Prewett “were never really back together” and ultimately “realized they couldn’t make it work.”

Another source said Prewett “has been having a tough time.”

“She really cares for Peter and wanted to work through their challenges to see if they could have a future together, but it just got too difficult and seemed like everything was against them,” said the source, noting that the Alabama native “is very saddened by everything that’s transpired and feels badly if she ever unintentionally hurt the Weber family.”

“She’s trying to stay positive and leaning on her friends and family right now,” said the source.