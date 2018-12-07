Bachelor Couple Alert! Peter Kraus Is Reportedly 'Casually' Dating Bibiana Julian

Peter Kraus didn’t need a final rose to find romance in Bachelor Nation.

Kraus, the runner-up on Rachel Lindsay’s season of The Bachelorette, is dating Bachelor, Bachelor Winter Games and Bachelor in Paradise alum Bibiana Julian, according to E! News. Cameras caught the couple on Tuesday at a Miami Heat basketball game in Julian’s hometown.

“Peter and Bibiana have been friends for a while now through the Bachelor franchise, but most recently started hanging out alone,” a source told E! News. “There is definitely a romantic connection there and they are casually dating.”

The source added that although distance is a challenge — Julian lives in Miami and Kraus in Wisconsin — the two “are trying to see how things pan out and are definitely into each other.”

Kraus and Julian’s reps had no comment to E! PEOPLE is out for comment as well.

Kraus and Julian’s paths have almost crossed on camera in the past. Kraus was a popular choice for Bachelor the year Julian was cast, but the honor ultimately went to Arie Luyendyk Jr.

Julian, whose outspoken personality made her a fan favorite, went on to appear in The Bachelor Winter Games and Bachelor in Paradise. As for Kraus, he was rumored for Winter Games but ultimately did not compete.

Kraus went through a very emotional journey on Lindsay‘s season of The Bachelorette. His time on the series ended after he realized that although he certainly had very strong feelings for Lindsay, he wasn’t ready to propose.

He later told PEOPLE Now that starring on the Bachelor after that “was not something [he] was interested in.”

“We had a couple talks here and there, and I didn’t feel it,” Kraus said. “Why put myself at risk [and] put everybody else at a position where they’re going be upset with my decision at the end? So I just didn’t do it.”