"She was a delightful, wonderful person," Nick Viall said of January Jones on Better Together with Maria Menounos

Bachelor's Nick Viall Opens Up About 'Briefly' Dating January Jones: 'I Enjoyed My Time with Her'

Nick Viall is spilling the details on his brief relationship with actress January Jones.

In PEOPLE's exclusive first look at Tuesday's episode of Better Together with Maria Menounos, the former Bachelor star opened up about his time with the Mad Men star.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I briefly dated January Jones, and people know about that," he told guest host and Maria Menounos' husband, Keven Undergaro. "We're still friends, and we're still cool."

"The first time I knew who January was, I was a kid living in Milwaukee watching Mad Men, and this was like the hottest person I've ever seen," he continued. "And then fast forward 10 years later, and I'm on a date."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom Credit: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic (2)

As for how the date came about, Viall, 40, said Jones was a fan of The Bachelor and talked about him during an interview.

"She went on TV and kind of anecdotally talked about being a fan of The Bachelor, and she brought my name up," he explained. "People thought either she was teasing me or flirting and so, I just DM'd her."

"I was like 'Well, this is me shooting my shot,'" he added, noting that his efforts paid off and he and Jones, 43, went on a few dates.

"She was a delightful, wonderful person, and I enjoyed my time with her, and you know, it was great to get to know her," Viall said. "Like I said, it's nice to still be able to call her a friend."

RELATED: Nick Viall Says He's 'Super Happy' with Girlfriend Natalie Joy: She 'Makes Me Want to Be Better'

Jones previously confirmed that she went on "a couple dates" with the Bachelor Nation star during an episode of Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast last year, despite previously saying they were just friends.

Jones explained at the time that during one of Viall's seasons, she "got so into" the show that she was speaking publicly about her opinions, "and I was just blasting that guy," she said.

"Nick slid into my DMs, and he's like, 'I'm so sorry that your perception of me is so negative, I'd love to take you out to coffee and see if I can change your mind,'" Jones revealed. "And I squealed."

The Last Man on Earth star said that their first date "was good."

"All I did was grill him about the show," she said, adding, "we went on a couple dates."

Jones said that while Viall was often cast as a villain on the Bachelor shows, he was different in person than how he was portrayed on TV.

"The thing that attracted me to Nick was he seemed like — I mean he was cast as the 'villain' — but he was actually, he had a bit of a brain, you know, so there was something else there," she said.