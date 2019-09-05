Nick Viall Claims Kristina Schulman Slid Into His Brother’s DMs Before The Bachelor

Bachelor Nation’s Nick Viall and Kristina Schulman appear to be on anything but good terms.

On Wednesday’s episode of his podcast, The Viall Files, Viall, 38, responded to comments that Schulman, 26, made on the current season of Bachelor in Paradise. During this week’s BiP, Schulman, who competed on Viall’s season 21 of The Bachelor, referred to contestant Luke Stone as “nicer, cuter and easier to talk to” than the two-time Bachelorette runner-up.

“I honestly am probably more annoyed with the show airing it,” Viall told ESPN writer Mina Kimes about Schulman’s comments, before claiming that the dental hygienist tried to pursue his brother before she joined The Bachelor.

“I’m not surprised Kristina had that to say,” he said. “In fairness to Kristina, I probably wasn’t easy to talk to on my season with Kristina since she decided to tell me that she slid into my brother Sam’s DM before our season of The Bachelor.”

Continued Viall, “I don’t know what her intentions were, she’s just like, ‘Yeah, I slid into your brother’s DM and I was talking to him a little bit.’ I was like, ‘That’s super weird.’ ”

“I had sensed prior to that that she was just a diehard Bachelor fan, and so it was quite honestly kind of awkward,” he added.

After Viall told Kimes, 33, he also didn’t agree with the ABC series airing a segment of the women claiming that former Bachelor Colton Underwood is a bad kisser, he disagreed with the comparisons being made between him and Stone.

“He’s a guy with a beard and curly hair,” Viall said of Stone, 29. “I’ve been told by multiple people he looks nothing look me. I’ve never met him.”

Wrapping up the segment, Viall again mentioned his claims about Schulman reaching out to his brother: “If you tell me you hit on my brother on a date, I might not be the most conversational,” he said.

Several hours later, Schulman fired back against Viall with a series of three videos on her Instagram Story, and told a different story than what Viall said happened.

“One, Nick Viall, you don’t know me, the person being portrayed on TV, you can’t say with certainty that’s who I am because you don’t know me,” Schulman said to the camera. “Second, I was the one to tell you that your brother messaged me, not the other way around.”

“And third,” Schulman continued, “you were the a—— when I was trying to talk to ‘your guy, your wingman’ and you sent him a message saying, ‘Dude, f— her,’ in reference to me. Like so disrespectful.”

“Where do you come from when telling [me] I’m the terrible person when in fact,” Schulman concluded her rant before pointing at the screen.

This season of Paradise, Schulman’s past relationship with Blake Horstmann has been part of the show’s drama. The pair hooked up at Stagecoach months before the season, but Schulman learned on the beach that Horstmann, 30, did the same with Caelynn Miller-Keyes that same weekend, which did not sit well with either woman.

On Tuesday’s episode, Horstmann decided that he was “all in” with Schulman, who gave him a chance to prove himself during the rose ceremony. However, the arrival of Bri Barnes from Underwood’s season of The Bachelor led Schulman to all but lose it.

Although Barnes pulled Horstmann aside to chat, he stuck to his word and politely declined Barnes’s date card. She ended up going surfing with fellow newcomer Matt Donald.

Meanwhile, Horstmann desperately — and rather unsuccessfully — tried to reconnect with Schulman back at the bungalows.

Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.