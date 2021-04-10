"9 more days until I'm Mrs Gottschalk❣️ Just me. You. And our family. I can't wait!" the Bachelor alum, 29, wrote in Instagram

Bachelor Nation’s Raven Gates Celebrates Her Upcoming Wedding to Adam Gottschalk: 'Life Is More Fun With You'

Raven Gates is ready to tie the knot!

The Bachelor alum, 29, posted a series of romantic photos of herself and fiancé Adam Gottschalk on Instagram Friday in celebration of their approaching ceremony.

"9 more days until I'm Mrs Gottschalk❣️ Just me. You. And our family. I can't wait!" she wrote in the caption. "Life is more fun with you- and we're just beginning. 💞"

She continued, "These pictures were taken right before Adam proposed in May 2019. How has it been almost 2 years already?"

Gottschalk commented on the post, writing "#finally 🌹 I love you 😘"

The reality TV stars were supposed to get married last year, but were forced to postpone their nuptials due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In a September episode of The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever!, the bride said they were biding their time for the perfect day.

"We were supposed to be married three times by now and haven't yet," Gates said with a laugh. "My brother asked me over the weekend, 'Are you married yet? Have you just not went ahead and eloped at this point?' And I'm like, 'No, we're waiting it out.'"

At the time, the couple said that they wanted Bachelor host and ordained minister Chris Harrison to do the honors.

"I will show up whenever and wherever this celebration is," Harrison, 49, said during the episode. "Because it's going to be a great wedding."

Gates and Gottschalk met while filming season 4 of Bachelor in Paradise in 2017. The two announced their engagement in 2019.

Speaking to PEOPLE in July, Gates said she decided to "turn lemons into lemonade" when the pandemic forced them to alter their wedding plans. After postponing the big day to a tentative date in the middle of 2021, Gates said she had been using the extra time to "really prepare" and perfect every last detail before walking down the aisle.

