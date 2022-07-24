Bachelor Nation's Emily Ferguson Marries William Karlsson: 'Officially Mr. & Mrs. Karlsson'
Introducing Mrs. Emily Karlsson!
After serving as maid of honor for her twin sister Haley's wedding, Bachelor alum Emily Ferguson had her time in the spotlight as she married Vegas Golden Knights forward William Karlsson this weekend.
"Officially Mr. & Mrs. Karlsson 🤍" the couple both captioned a post that appeared on both of their Instagram accounts.
The 29-year-old Bachelor in Paradise star got engaged to her beau on Dec. 11, 2020, and while Emily and Haley had a joint bachelorette party in February of this year and a joint bridal party in May, the twins decided not to have a double wedding.
The couple has been dating since 2017, and in 2019, they announced on Instagram that they were living in Las Vegas, Nevada, together after Karlsson signed an eight-year contract with the Vegas Golden Knights.
"Your hard work and dedication got you here and you deserve it all," Ferguson wrote on June 25, 2019. I've been so lucky to always call Vegas my home. To now be able to call this place home with YOU is the best feeling ever. I'm so excited for OUR life together here in VIVA LAS VEGAS!"
Two days after the couple were engaged in December 2020, Ferguson shared an Instagram post with her nearly 400 thousand followers picturing herself and Karlsson in a warm embrace.
"I SAID YES!" she wrote. "I get to marry the man of my dreams ❤️💍 this is a moment I've dreamed of since I was a little girl and it's more than I could have ever imagined because it's truly with my perfect person. I can't wait to grow old and laugh with you forever🥰 12/11/2020"
On June 23, Ferguson let her fans in on a few sneak peaks of her wedding via Instagram story. One follower asked if Ferguson's dog, Obi, would have a part in the wedding.
"This goofball?!?!?!?! 😍" she added to an adorable photo of Obi on her couch. "He's gonna make an appearance for sure!"
She also shared that she would officially be changing her name to Emily Karlsson once married, and would not keep Ferguson as a middle name. "BUT….I will keep Fergie on my profile so y'all can remember we are the Fergie twins😚🥰" she added to a photo on her Instagram story from her and Haley's bridal shower.