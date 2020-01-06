Bachelor Nation's Blake Horstmann May Need Surgery After 'Crazy Person' Randomly Punches Him

Image zoom Blake Horstmann Courtesy Blake Hortsmann

Bachelor in Paradise star Blake Horstmann is nursing a black eye and may require surgery after a scary incident in New York City, where he says someone randomly attacked him and four others.

Horstmann, 30, tells PEOPLE exclusively that he is “doing all right,” sharing a photo of his injury the morning after the attack.

“I have a fracture in my orbital floor and so I am waiting to hear if I will need surgery,” he tells PEOPLE. “Have to let the swelling and bruising go down first.”

Horstmann revealed Monday on his Instagram Story that a man had punched him on the street.

“Unfortunately, I was in New York, and some crazy person decided to punch a bunch of us standing there, and I was on the wrong end of one of the punches, unfortunately, me and like four other people,” he said. “Yeah, good start to the new year, happy new year!”

Because of his wounds, he explained that he may not be recapping the premiere of Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor on social media as planned.

“I don’t know how much of the Bachelor breakdown I’ll be doing, ’cause I don’t think you guys are gonna want to look at my broken face all day. It already looks a thousand times better than it did a couple days ago, but yeah, if I’m not doing a lot tonight for the recap of The Bachelor, that’s why,” he said.

Last week, he celebrated New Year’s Eve in New York’s Times Square.

“2019 was a bumpy road. Mistakes were made and lessons learned. Never been more excited to ring in a new year… 2020 is gonna be a good one,” he captioned an Instagram photo from the celebration.

Bachelor Nation first fell in love with Horstmann when he placed second on Becca Kufrin‘s season of The Bachelorette in 2018. Last summer, he appeared on Bachelor in Paradise season 6.