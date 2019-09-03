Bachelor in Paradise‘s John Paul Jones may be an enigma, but fans think they’ve finally figured him out.

On Monday night, former Bachelor contestant Melissa Rycroft shared photos of Jones, Julia Stiles and the late Heath Ledger, joking that the reality star is the “love child” of the actors’ 10 Things I Hate About You characters.

“#hestheirlovechild#icantunseethis#bachelorinparadise#10thingsihateaboutyou#logicallyirrational,” Rycroft, 36, captioned her Instagram.

Former Bachelor in Paradise contestant Jasmine Goode agreed, commenting, “Nailed it.”

10 Things I Hate About You is an adaptation of Shakespeare’s The Taming of the Shrew. The 1999 rom-com stars Ledger as bad boy Patrick Verona, whom nerdy Cameron James (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) pays to date the fiercely independent Kat Stratford (Stiles) so that he can romance her younger sister, high school queen bee Bianca Stratford (Larisa Oleynik).

Rycroft isn’t the first viewer to notice the resemblance. On Aug. 8, one Twitter user shared a photo of the three, and wrote, “Ok call me crazy but John Paul Jones could be the son of Julia Stiles and Heath Ledger #BachelorInParadise.”

Ok call me crazy but John Paul Jones could be the son of Julia Stiles and Heath Ledger #BachelorInParadise pic.twitter.com/d0zFItdoI9 — han (@han_miller17) August 8, 2019

Jones, who originally appeared on Hannah Brown‘s season of The Bachelorette, issued a public apology on Tuesday for causing drama with Derek Peth at Chris Randone and Krystal Nielson’s nuptials in Mexico during last week’s episode.

“After watching this past Tuesday’s of BIP and having had time to step away from it all and introspect on my actions, I do deeply regret that my behavior was disruptive and upsetting to the celebration of Chris and Krystal’s wedding reception,” he captioned an Instagram post.

“Despite the fatigue and anxiety I felt at the time, I should have used good judgment in my decisions and acted in a more mature and selfless way,” he continued. “I extend my sincere apologies to Chris and Krystal and to their families and friends for my actions. With regret and sincere apologies, JPJ.”

Some of his costars applauded Jones in the comments, including Chris Bukowski, Sydney Lotuaco and Katie Morton. But Peth, 32, wasn’t buying the apology.

“Don’t insult our intelligence…” he commented. “You could reach out on your own instead of on Instagram. This is just an attempt to save face.”

Speaking to PEOPLE Now after the episode aired, Randone and Nielson weren’t pleased with Jones’ behavior at their special day.

“You’ve got to have the common sense that at any wedding, you don’t want to away from the bride and the groom,” said Randone, 31. “And that confrontation, it made no sense. There was nothing to lead us to believe these issues throughout the entire season, so it was kind of a complete fabrication that came to surface. We’re still confused.”

Chris Krystal and John Paul

Nielson, 31, said the confrontation “definitely changed the tone of the wedding.”

“It honestly made me really sad, because I was really excited to meet John Paul Jones — he seemed so fun and playful. But that behavior was super inappropriate,” she said. “We were so grateful to have our wedding shown and celebrated, but it also was kind of sad to have our big moment sandwiched between John Paul Jones.”

