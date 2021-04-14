Former Bachelor Colton Underwood came out as gay on Good Morning America Wednesday

Bachelor Nation Stars React to Colton Underwood Coming Out as Gay: 'You Have My Love and Support'

Bachelor Nation is rallying around Colton Underwood after he came out as gay on Wednesday.

During an interview on Good Morning America, the former Bachelor, 29, told Robin Roberts that coming to terms with his sexuality has made him the "happiest and healthiest" he has ever been.

"I've ran from myself for a long time. I've hated myself for a long time, and I'm gay. And I came to terms with that earlier this year and have been processing it," the reality star said. "The next step in all of this was letting people know. I'm still nervous. It's been a journey, for sure."

"I'm emotional, but in such a good, happy, positive way," he continued. "I'm the happiest and healthiest I've ever been in my life, and that means the world to me."

Hannah Godwin, the runner-up on Underwood's season, tells PEOPLE that she supports the former Bachelor lead and wishes him "the very best."

"I support Colton for having the courage to finally be able to live his life authentically," she says. "Nobody should have to hide who they really are. I'll always wish Colton the very best and hoping he has found his peace."

Longtime Bachelor host Chris Harrison also expressed his support for Underwood in an Instagram post after the GMA interview aired.

"Very proud of you today @coltonunderwood Happy to see you stand up and openly live your truth," Harrison wrote alongside a picture of the pair. "You have my love and support my friend."

Onyeka Ehie, a contestant on Underwood's season of The Bachelor in 2019, added on Twitter: "Happy for @colton for speaking his truth. We support you."

"Just a reminder that homophobic comments will not accepted or tolerated today or any day," she continued in a second tweet. "You've been warned."

Another one of his contestants, Nicole Lopez-Alvar, wrote in her own tweet that she is "so proud" of Underwood.

"Proud of you for having the courage to come out and be honest with yourself and the world," fellow season 23 contestant Catherine Agro shared on her Instagram Story.

Demi Burnett, who came out as queer following her time on Underwood's season, tweeted, "Welcome to the community brother."

In a statement shared with PEOPLE, the executive producers of the popular franchise also shared their support.

"We are so inspired by Colton Underwood's courage to embrace and pursue his authentic self. As firm believers in the power of love, we celebrate Colton's journey in the LGBTQIA+ community every step of the way," the statement said.

Outside of Bachelor Nation, various celebrities spoke out about Underwood's revelation on social media.

"I'm happy for @colton. If you're gay, be gay! I've been gay forever & I love it!" Billy Eichner wrote on Twitter.

Eichner's tweet came after an old video of the comedian's appearance on Underwood's Bachelor season resurfaced on social media. In the video, Eichner suggests that Underwood could be the "first gay Bachelor and we don't even know," while Underwood looks visibly uncomfortable.

"You're free now, @colton A toaster is on its way," Andy Cohen tweeted. "Great interview @RobinRoberts."

Schitt's Creek star Dan Levy discussed the difficulties of coming out in his own Twitter post.

"'Coming out' can be a terrifying, uncomfortable, and traumatizing experience because we still live in a world where we are made to fear the consequences of living freely. Let that sink in. So happy for @colton Underwood. His courage will undoubtably save lives today," Levy wrote.

"Sending @colton love, light, support and deep respect. It is real bravery to live your truth in this world. Thank you for being so open and courageous with your journey," Meghan McCain posted.