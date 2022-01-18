"Cheers to forever loving you!" Bachelor Nation star Jordan Kimball wrote to his new wife, Christina Creedon, after the couple tied the knot Saturday in Houston

BiP Alum Jordan Kimball Marries Christina Creedon: 'Sent Into My Life from Above'

Jordan Kimball is a bachelor no more.

The Bachelor Nation star, 30, tied the knot with fiancée Christina Creedon on Saturday in Houston, sharing photos from the beautiful ceremony and reception Monday to Instagram.

"My Dear Christina, You are the blessing I've always prayed for, cheers to forever loving you! I love our unconditional and comforting love. I Truly feel you were sent into my life from above, I promise you all of my affection for all of my years. I love you Mrs. Kimball, always," he wrote.

"Jordan Kelly, I am so proud to be your wife," Creedon captioned her own post. "You are my constant and my best friend. I love you beyond the moon and all of the stars. Here's to forever, honey."

The couple got married in front of 92 friends and family at The Wynden in Houston, according to Us Weekly. The ceremony consisted of only traditional vows, after they exchanged personal letters an hour before. Creedon walked down the aisle to Divisi Strings' cover of Elvis Presley's "Can't Help Falling in Love."

They had their first dance to "When You Say Nothing At All" by Alison Krauss on the black-and-white dance floor, before they headed off to honeymoon in Hawaii, per the publication.

Kimball popped the question to Creedon on Christmas Eve in 2020, after they made their relationship Instagram official a year before in November 2019. "I would bend my knee a million times to stand by you," he wrote after the proposal. "This ring represents how much I love and listen to you."

The model was a contestant on season 14 of The Bachelorette in 2018, during which he competed for Becca Kufrin's heart until his elimination in week 5.