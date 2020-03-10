Bachelor Nation Reacts to Peter Weber’s Shocking Finale Cliffhanger

When Chris Harrison said this season of The Bachelor would be the most dramatic season ever … he wasn’t kidding.

During Monday’s two-night finale, Peter Weber, 28, introduced both Hannah Ann Sluss and Madison Prewett to his family — and found plenty of heartbreak along the way.

“This is the last stop on this wild, wild journey,” Weber said in the opening clip. “Last week was the hardest week I’ve had to go through. I am confused right now because I am in love with two different women. It’s going to be difficult to have to say bye to one of these amazing women that has for sure touched me forever. I don’t know how in the world I’m going to make this decision in the end.”

Meeting Weber’s family for the first time, Sluss made a strong first impression.

“I want you to know how much I love your son,” the 23-year-old blogger told Weber’s mother, Barbara. “It’ been the hardest process for me to not necessarily get that in return. This could be our last week together, but at the same time, I’d rather be all in, say how I feel, be completely present than hold back and be closed off.”

“The little time I’ve spent with you and how much you’ve shown me that you love my son, it’s the world to me,” Barbara told Sluss.

“Hannah Ann is just so loving and caring,” Barbara told the cameras. “I can feel the love she has for my son and that speaks volumes to me. It’s the best feeling a mother can have.”

Bachelor Nation was quick to respond — and mixed with their opinions of Sluss.

#TheBachelor why is this so hard for peter? From where I’m sitting they have very little in common. Hannah Ann has really grown on me. I hope he picks her. — Taverinha (@Taverinha2) March 10, 2020

as much as i want madison to win, tonight i really felt for hannah ann. i know what it’s like loving someone so much and not getting anything in return #TheBachelor — c h l o e✨ (@chloeeee_p) March 10, 2020

Hannah Ann is trying way too hard with this family date#TheBachelor — ℓauren (@lchase25) March 10, 2020

I feel bad for Hannah Ann. This poor girl has no chance. #TheBachelor — Zach Parsons (@zachrparsons) March 10, 2020

The most shocking twist of this season is that in the grand scheme of things Hannah Ann ended up seeming pretty normal and likable — kelly (@kelibacy) March 10, 2020

Hannah Ann is a dream come true 😍. #TheBachelor — Erica Rose (@EricaTheRose) March 10, 2020

Prewett, who told Weber two weeks ago that she would be uncomfortable if Weber were to be intimate with other women, made a slightly different impression.

After meeting with Prewettt, Weber’s mom expressed her concerns to her son — and got extremely emotional.

“Hannah Ann loves you with all of her heart,” Barbara said, while crying. “Don’t let her go. Don’t let her go. Bring her home. Bring her home to us. We will welcome her with open arms. We will welcome with all the love in the world. She’s a dream come true. God has placed her there for you. That’s what love stories are made out of.”

“You’ve got to stop doing this,” Weber said. “It’s literally destroying me right now. You have no idea.”

“I don’t have their support with Madison,” Weber told the cameras. “It sucks. I tried to explain to them why she meant so much to me. Why I am in love with her. They see other things. But if I can understand it, why does it matter?”

And, yes, fans had their opinions about Prewett — and Barbara — as well.

Peter is actually trash because he refuses to acknowledge the truth and respect anything Madison has communicated to him since fantasy suites. Peter needs to grow up. #TheBachelor #TheBachelorFinale — Jac (@BachelorJac) March 10, 2020

The talk between Madison and Peter’s was raw and I love Madi for standing firm in her decision..Madison you rock baby girl 🙌🏼🙌🏼#TheBachelor — Nomfundo Fuze (@fundoz) March 10, 2020

Okay I get Madison’s feelings and respect them for sure. However, it’s unrealistic for her to come on this show with those expectations and give him that ultimatum knowing that intimacy is likely to happen. 🤷‍♀️ #TheBachelor — ✨❄️Alessandra❄️✨ (@Alessandra8484) March 10, 2020

I don’t like Barbara dragging Madison for her faith and then talking about praying for Peter to find the right woman #thebachelor — DW (@recreationdw) March 10, 2020

This mom is a nightmare. She knows nothing about the time he spent with Madison. Of course she's gonna push phony Hannah Ann. And he's so easily persuaded that he'll listen to anyone. Ugh. #TheBachelor #TheBachelorFinale pic.twitter.com/BtMjretVrS — Jess (@dazzle715) March 10, 2020

With emotions flying high, it didn’t seem like fans were expecting what happened next.

During their one-on-one day, Prewett told Weber she didn’t think they were right for each other.

“I think about love and I think about how much I want you and I want this so badly. But I think when you want something so badly I think a lot of times you can’t speak clearly. As much as we want this, I don’t know that we can give each other what we need. Sometimes I think being a great warrior and being a good fighter is knowing when to surrender. I do think that love still wins. I do still think love conquers all because I’m willing to walk away so that you can get what you came here to find.”

“We see things so differently, we expect such different things,” she added. “There’s always going to be a level of misunderstanding … I don’t know that we’re the best for each other.”

The couple, then, said their tearful goodbyes.

“Even though I want to be with him, I feel like in my heart it’s the right thing to do,” Prewett told the cameras, after leaving. “I’m going to miss him every day. To walk away from someone you love, it’s the worst feeling in the world.”

Madison is so genuine and true to herself, SHE DESERVES BETTER #TheBachelor — abby (@abbymariiie) March 10, 2020

Does Madison not know what the Bachelor show is. I understand her values but she wanted him to choose her weeks ago. This is ridiculous. It’s painful to watch. I’m just tired of her whining if she wants to go home then go. She knows what happened. Choose — Bella (@MargaretKrenit1) March 10, 2020

How do you A. as Hannah Ann being the only one left, accept a proposal and then watch all this back or B. as Madison if he dumps HA accept a proposal after watching what his mother said?! Throw it all out. #TheBachelor — Courtney (@court_court92) March 10, 2020

The next morning, Chris Harrison sat down with Weber to discuss Prewett’s exit.

“I get that we are very, very different in a lot of ways in life, but I didn’t care how hard it was or how big of a mountain,” Weber told Harrison. “I was ready to do it with her. I don’t know how to go about this.”

“I guess the big question: Can you get over this heartbreak or is this over?” Harrison asked.

“I don’t know right now, I honestly don’t,” said Weber. “I hate that so much. All I wanted was this to work out in the end. More than anything.”

Meanwhile, fans were feeling the frustration.

#TheBachelor peter's so upset right now because he wants his parents to choose madison — vanessa ✨ (@snugglyperez) March 10, 2020

Bachelor Nation watching Peter trying to convince himself that Hannah Ann is the one #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/6o8M7utr1G — April Richardson (@ApreelMayJune) March 10, 2020

Peter just seems to be drawn to conflict. He thrives on it. #TheBachelor — Cerissa (@CerissaNeal) March 10, 2020

After his one-on-one date with Sluss, Weber opened up about where his heart was at.

“This has been the hardest week of my life,” he told Sluss. “I’ve never doubted anything with you. I know what I have with you. I see all of your selflessness and understand how you are and how much you truly want me to be happy. All I want of you is to be just as happy. I’ve never questioned where your heart has been. That’s been such a beautiful thing for me.”

He added, “It’s tough because my heart is being pulled in two different directions. It’s really tough and really confusing.”

“It’s not what you want to hear when you’re saying your heart is being pulled in two different directions,” Sluss told him. “That’s not what I want to hear. It hurts when I’m so sure and you’re not.”

“I’m just at my breaking point honestly,” she added. “It’s the most painful experience. But I’m here and it’s not going to change how I feel about you.”

And fans didn’t hold back in sharing their thoughts on Sluss’ reaction.

Hannah Ann realizing she is Peter's second choice #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/mk7BYCIodm — Jennifer Brush (@JenBrush1213) March 10, 2020

I feel for Hannah Ann, I do… it’s hard to love someone and not have them love you back #TheBachelor — Gɐbi🦋 (@GabrielKFoster) March 10, 2020

“You deserve 100% of my honesty” OK PETER THIS IS THE TIME TO TELL HER THAT MADI LEFT YOU #TheBachelorFinale #TheBachelor — Sara (@ssarraag) March 10, 2020

I also feel for Hannah Ann. Imagine giving yourself emotionally date after date and all you get in return is “my heart is being pulled in two different directions”. The day before getting ENGAGED! SMH Peter should go home alone 😤 #TheBachelor — Nikki Niewold (@nikkikronwall) March 10, 2020

My heart hurts for Hannah Ann right now😭😭 #TheBachelor — Abbie Sizemore (@abbiesizemore2) March 10, 2020

If you weren’t crying for Hannah Ann at the end of tonight’s episode…you’ve gotta be heartless. #TheBachelor — Destiny (@destinynhe) March 10, 2020

While it’s still unclear who Weber will end up with, Harrison let viewers know that this wouldn’t be the last time fans saw Prewett.

The two-night live finale of The Bachelor continues Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.