Bachelor Nation Divided Over Clayton Echard's Finale Choice After Controversial Season

Some fans were displeased by the finale, with one viewer calling it "the worst ending there could possibly be," while others said they were happy for Clayton

The final rose left fans baffled when there was no immediate winner.

On Tuesday night's episode of The Bachelor, Clayton Echard didn't have a successful proposal. He entered the week with two women left — Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia — but sent both without a rose to pursue another woman he'd previously sent home: Susie Evans.

After initially denying his proposal, Clayton and Susie announced their relationship on the After the Final Rose special Tuesday night. During the episode, Clayton revealed that Susie is his girlfriend, after all the drama seen between them this season.

Twitter conversations sparked both support and distaste for the season's end, with many different opinions on what Clayton should have done. Clayton lost some of the fan base while going through his season — specifically when viewers called him a "gaslighter" for a past exchange with Susie.

Some commenters questioned how Clayton ended up with Susie and even applauded Gabby and Rachel for leaving Clayton behind.

"Poor Susie. The way he talked to her, she should have never even looked at him again," wrote one user.

"Susie no please you're better than this," wrote another person.

"Literally all the worst endings there could possibly be. What's the point of watching this show? #TheBachelor," tweeted another user.

Others praised Clayton and Susie's love story and wished the couple well, even if it took some drama — and time apart — for the result to manifest.

"Idc what anyone says, I'm so happy for @ThenSusieSaid and @ClaytonEchard I wish y'all nothing but the absolute best! #thebachelor," tweeted one user.

"At the end of the day Susie seems like a great person and I hope she's happy a living her best life no matter who it's with #TheBachelor," wrote another.

"The season ends with two people who love each other. Why is everyone so mad? People always get hurt at the end of show. There would only be person in the end. Wish them the best of luck. #TheBachelor," read one tweet.

Part 2 of the finale comes after a tumultuous week of drama, which saw Clayton send Susie home. Clayton admitted to being intimate with Gabby and Rachel during Fantasy Suite dates. Susie said she was not able to "get past" him sleeping with the other women, and Clayton called her admission a "bombshell."

After filming, Clayton said he regretted the way he handled the exchange. "I did not handle it well. I didn't. I mean, it was not handled maturely," he told The Ben and Ashley I Almost Famous Podcast. "I raised my voice to her. I was grasping at straws. I was trying to find anything that I could at that point to get her to stay. Like, I just wanted her to give me a chance. I went through this gauntlet of emotions."

Other moments in the two-part finale showed Clayton sending Gabby and Rachel home. Fans had heartbroken responses to the breakups, and some even campaigned for both women to be the next Bachelorette before they were officially announced as the new leads.

"Rachel was DOWN bad for clayton damn poor girl omg he is not worth all this #TheBachelor," wrote one fan.

"'You asked me to stay because ur pride was hurt because susie left' all hail queen GABBY," tweeted another fan, referencing Gabby's comments to Clayton earlier in the episode.

"Rachel and Gabby deserve the world and both deserve partners who are just as emotionally mature and considerate as them. Clayton's best match is prob a rock. #TheBachelor," wrote one viewer.

"Okay both Rachel and Gabby deserve to be the next bachelorettes #TheBachelor," added someone else.

"The Bachelorette better be Gabby and Rachel I won't accept anything else!" tweeted one person.