Clare Crawley said goodbye to her remaining 16 suitors to pursue Dale Moss on Thursday's episode of The Bachelorette

This post contains spoilers from Thursday's episode of The Bachelorette.

When you know, you know, and Clare Crawley felt certain of her choice to break up with her remaining 16 suitors and get engaged to Dale Moss on Thursday's episode of The Bachelorette.

After declining to give out a second group date rose last week, Clare, 39, decided she only wanted to pursue a relationship with early favorite Dale, 32.

She broke things off with everyone else and spent the night enjoying her first one-on-one date with Dale. With the rest of the guys out of the picture, host Chris Harrison told Clare the next step would be an engagement.

So he rushed a Neil Lane ring to La Quinta Resort & Club in Palm Springs, California, and Dale popped the question.

Usually, the Bachelorette or Bachelor narrows their choices down to two potential life partners before picking who they want to spend the rest of their lives with, so for Clare do so during week 4 of her season gave Bachelor Nation quite the shock.

Leading the reactions was Clare's ex-fiancé, Benoît Beauséjour-Savard.

"Congratulation @clarecrawley and @dalemoss13!!!" the former Bachelor Winter Games star, 33, shared on his Instagram Story, reposting a photo of the couple's engagement. "Clare, you deserve all the best!! Sooo happy for you."

The reactions continued on Twitter, with many former Bachelor stars weighing in.

"Be nice to @Clare_Crawley, she gave us a love story. And ultimately that’s what I watch the show for," wrote former Bachelor Ben Higgins. "Also, she was never fake. She was quick and decisive but never fake. #theBachelorette"

Nick Viall also offered his congratulations to the new couple: "Clare and Dale.. A 2020 love Story. Happy for you both. Congrats #bachelorette" he wrote on Twitter.

Dylan Barbour, who appeared on Hannah Brown's season of The Bachelorette and later got engaged to Hannah Godwin on Bachelor in Paradise, revealed that he didn't even watch Thursday's episode.

Responding to a fan who asked why he wasn't live-tweeting the show, he said, "Cause it’s not even funny anymore. Don’t even have it on."

Clare's replacement, Tayshia Adams, didn't comment on the night's engagement, but expressed her excitement on Twitter with a new photo of herself as Bachelorette.

"You rang....I answered... WHATS GOOD!!? #thebachlorette [sic]" she wrote.

Several fans also reacted — and made plenty of jokes in the process.

"the bachelorette season ended before nevada finished counting #TheBachelorette" one fan wrote, referring to the ongoing vote count in Nevada in jest about how quickly Clare made up her mind.

Another fan expressed their excitement with a GIF of a crowd erupting into applause, writing, "All of Bachelor nation watching Tayshia step out of the limo #TheBachelorette"

"This is by far the most chaotic thing to happen in 2020," joked another fan of Clare and Dale's engagement.

On Thursday's episode, Clare's rejected suitors expressed frustration when they learned of her decision. "I mean, I'm bummed. It definitely sucks," Jay Smith told Clare. "This is what you've wanted and that's what you came for and that's great, so I appreciate you addressing all of us — but I'm bummed I didn't get more time to spend."

Kenny Braasch even went so far as to demand an apology.

"I just feel like a lot of time's been wasted," said the boy band manager, 39. "Because the conversation we had, I could tell your head wasn't there. You know what I mean? Like, I'm talking to you, but I don't think you really cared. I can tell when someone's not into it and I said that to the group. You should apologize for faking it. And you should've admitted you were in love with Dale after the first night because that's kind of what it looks like.”

And Blake Moynes worried about the pace at which Clare and Dale's relationship had moved. "I'm just scared that you're going to get hurt and be devastated after this," the 29-year-old told Clare. "I just don't know how you can be so sure so quick, and it worries me a little bit."

Ultimately, Clare and Dale felt solid in their hasty decision.

"It's wild that we're here right now, but when you know, you know," Dale said on Thursday's episode. "This is how it was supposed to happen at the beginning. We saw this coming a long time ago."

Clare agreed: "We so saw this coming. I felt it. I knew it."