Bachelor Nation Favorites Who Competed on Dancing with the Stars

Hannah Brown
The former Bachelorette became the second Bachelor Nation star to win the Mirrorball Trophy, taking top honors in 2019’s season 28. “It was awesome, I’m really thankful,” Brown said during a post-win visit to Good Morning America with partner Alan Bersten.
Trista Sutter
The very first Bachelorette was also the first Bachelor Nation member to appear on Dancing with the Stars, joining the show in its debut season in 2005. She was the first to go, however, with partner Louis van Amstel.
Melissa Rycroft
The Bachelor‘s Rycroft — originally picked by Jason Mesnick, who then had a change of heart and married Molly Malaney — actually competed twice, making it to third place with partner Tony Dovolani in 2009’s season 8 before coming back for the season 15 all-star edition in 2012 and winning the Mirrorball Trophy.
Jake Pavelka
The first Bachelor star to compete, Pavelka joined DWTS season 10 in 2010 and was paired with Chelsie Hightower. The two were sent home in week 5.
Sean Lowe
Shortly after becoming engaged to Catherine Giudici, Lowe took his talents to the ballroom in 2013, dancing with Peta Murgatroyd in season 16. The two were sent packing eight weeks in.
Chris Soules
The farmer from Iowa went from The Bachelor to DWTS in 2015’s season 20, making it to week 8 with partner Witney Carson.
Nick Viall
Bachelor‘s bad boy danced his way to sixth place on season 24 in 2017, going home with partner Peta Murgatroyd in a double elimination.