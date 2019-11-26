Bachelor Nation Favorites Who Competed on Dancing with the Stars

While Hannah Brown was just the second to win, she was hardly the first to take a spin in the ballroom
By Kate Hogan
November 26, 2019 06:06 PM

1 of 8

Hannah Brown

Eric McCandless via Getty Images

The former Bachelorette became the second Bachelor Nation star to win the Mirrorball Trophy, taking top honors in 2019’s season 28. “It was awesome, I’m really thankful,” Brown said during a post-win visit to Good Morning America with partner Alan Bersten.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 8

Trista Sutter

Adam Larkey/Walt Disney Television via Getty

The very first Bachelorette was also the first Bachelor Nation member to appear on Dancing with the Stars, joining the show in its debut season in 2005. She was the first to go, however, with partner Louis van Amstel.

3 of 8

Melissa Rycroft

Kelsey McNeal/Walt Disney Television via Getty

The Bachelor‘s Rycroft — originally picked by Jason Mesnick, who then had a change of heart and married Molly Malaney — actually competed twice, making it to third place with partner Tony Dovolani in 2009’s season 8 before coming back for the season 15 all-star edition in 2012 and winning the Mirrorball Trophy.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 8

Jake Pavelka

Adam Larkey/Walt Disney Television via Getty

The first Bachelor star to compete, Pavelka joined DWTS season 10 in 2010 and was paired with Chelsie Hightower. The two were sent home in week 5.

Advertisement

5 of 8

Sean Lowe

Adam Taylor/Walt Disney Television via Getty

Shortly after becoming engaged to Catherine Giudici, Lowe took his talents to the ballroom in 2013, dancing with Peta Murgatroyd in season 16. The two were sent packing eight weeks in.

6 of 8

Chris Soules

Adam Taylor/Walt Disney Television via Getty

The farmer from Iowa went from The Bachelor to DWTS in 2015’s season 20, making it to week 8 with partner Witney Carson.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 8

Nick Viall

Eric McCandless/Walt Disney Television via Getty

Bachelor‘s bad boy danced his way to sixth place on season 24 in 2017, going home with partner Peta Murgatroyd in a double elimination.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Advertisement
EDIT POST
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.