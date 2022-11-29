Bachelor Nation's Kendall Long Is Engaged to Boyfriend Mitchell Sage: 'It's Always Been a Heck Yes'

Kendall Long is going to be a bride!

The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise alum, 31, announced her engagement to her boyfriend Mitchell Sage in a sweet Instagram carousel on Tuesday.

She began the set of photos with a snap of her and Sage embracing while sharing a kiss. She also posted what appeared to be the moment Sage popped the question while down on one knee.

The reality star included a special photo of their families celebrating the engagement holding up glasses, ending with an image of her beaming as she shows off her ring from Anderson Jewelers.

"We're engaged!! 💍✨," she wrote. "It's always been a HECK YES with you Mitch 🥰"

Long went on to share the things she admires most about her future husband, writing, "I love your brain, I love your family, I pretty much just love every single thing about you!"

She then addressed the recent news that she and Sage were relocating to Germany, using the country's emoji.

"So incredibly over the moon that we get to start our epic adventure together in a new country 🇩🇪 💍," she wrote.

Expressing her excitement of her and Sage's upcoming union, Long continued, "I've heard love explained to me by my parents and was scared I would never experience something so wonderful. But with you, love is so much better than I could have ever imagined it to be. I feel so lucky and I can't wait to officially be a Sagely 💕"

kendall long/instagram

Long competed on season 22 of The Bachelor, vying for Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s heart, and later appeared on Bachelor in Paradise for seasons 5 and 7. She previously dated Bachelor Nation member Joe Amabile for over a year before calling it quits.

In December 2021, Long met Sage through mutual friends. They began dating the following February, according to E! News.

Then in April, Long went Instagram official with Sage, telling fans, "By the way, I'm in love 🥰

And just like our relationship, these pictures get progressively weirder 😉💕"

RELATED VIDEO: Bachelor in Paradise Couple Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt Are Married: Inside Their Courthouse Wedding!

In their first interview as a couple, Long told Bachelor Nation that they met a day before Sage's birthday, just before Christmas in 2021.

Revealing what sparked their instant attraction, Long told the site, "We were talking about aliens and space and I was talking about this moon off of Jupiter that could potentially harbor alien life. And he was like, 'That's Europa.' And I was so surprised he knew the name of that moon! It's rare that I meet someone that's as interested in certain things like science as I am."

They later shared their "favorite thing" about each other, with Long stating, "It's so rare to find somebody that challenges me the way he does. If I believe something, he always asks why I believe it and challenges me in a lot of different ways. He doesn't always agree with me right away or he'll play devil's advocate, but it's really fun to challenge each other in that way."

She added, "We'll have random hours long discussions over random, fun, obscure topics, so it's never, ever boring. I just feel like he mentally stimulates me beyond anyone I've ever met."

As for Sage, he said of Long, "I just think Kendall is extremely genuine, one of the most genuine people I've ever met. I've never met anyone who aligns so well with the way they think, talk, and act. She's so consistent in who she is and it's really impressive."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In October, Long revealed in an Instagram post that she and Sage were temporarily moving to Germany.

"We have some BIG news...We're moving to Germany! 🇩🇪 Going to be calling Stuttgart our new home for two whole years 💕I can't think of anyone else I'd rather have this crazy adventure with 🥰Du bist die Liebe meines Lebens!" she wrote beside a photo of them on the beach, holding up a giant pretzel.

"Side Note:In Germany, the pretzel was a symbol of good luck and was used at weddings ('tying the knot') 😉" she added.