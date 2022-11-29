Bachelor Nation's Kendall Long Is Engaged to Boyfriend Mitchell Sage: 'It's Always Been a Heck Yes'

"I love your brain, I love your family, I pretty much just love every single thing about you!" Kendall Long said of her fiancé Mitchell Sage

By
Published on November 29, 2022 07:36 PM
kendall long engaged
Photo: kendall long/instagram

Kendall Long is going to be a bride!

The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise alum, 31, announced her engagement to her boyfriend Mitchell Sage in a sweet Instagram carousel on Tuesday.

She began the set of photos with a snap of her and Sage embracing while sharing a kiss. She also posted what appeared to be the moment Sage popped the question while down on one knee.

The reality star included a special photo of their families celebrating the engagement holding up glasses, ending with an image of her beaming as she shows off her ring from Anderson Jewelers.

"We're engaged!! 💍✨," she wrote. "It's always been a HECK YES with you Mitch 🥰"

Long went on to share the things she admires most about her future husband, writing, "I love your brain, I love your family, I pretty much just love every single thing about you!"

She then addressed the recent news that she and Sage were relocating to Germany, using the country's emoji.

"So incredibly over the moon that we get to start our epic adventure together in a new country 🇩🇪 💍," she wrote.

Expressing her excitement of her and Sage's upcoming union, Long continued, "I've heard love explained to me by my parents and was scared I would never experience something so wonderful. But with you, love is so much better than I could have ever imagined it to be. I feel so lucky and I can't wait to officially be a Sagely 💕"

kendall long engaged
kendall long/instagram

Long competed on season 22 of The Bachelor, vying for Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s heart, and later appeared on Bachelor in Paradise for seasons 5 and 7. She previously dated Bachelor Nation member Joe Amabile for over a year before calling it quits.

In December 2021, Long met Sage through mutual friends. They began dating the following February, according to E! News.

Then in April, Long went Instagram official with Sage, telling fans, "By the way, I'm in love 🥰
And just like our relationship, these pictures get progressively weirder 😉💕"

RELATED VIDEO: Bachelor in Paradise Couple Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt Are Married: Inside Their Courthouse Wedding!

In their first interview as a couple, Long told Bachelor Nation that they met a day before Sage's birthday, just before Christmas in 2021.

Revealing what sparked their instant attraction, Long told the site, "We were talking about aliens and space and I was talking about this moon off of Jupiter that could potentially harbor alien life. And he was like, 'That's Europa.' And I was so surprised he knew the name of that moon! It's rare that I meet someone that's as interested in certain things like science as I am."

They later shared their "favorite thing" about each other, with Long stating, "It's so rare to find somebody that challenges me the way he does. If I believe something, he always asks why I believe it and challenges me in a lot of different ways. He doesn't always agree with me right away or he'll play devil's advocate, but it's really fun to challenge each other in that way."

She added, "We'll have random hours long discussions over random, fun, obscure topics, so it's never, ever boring. I just feel like he mentally stimulates me beyond anyone I've ever met."

As for Sage, he said of Long, "I just think Kendall is extremely genuine, one of the most genuine people I've ever met. I've never met anyone who aligns so well with the way they think, talk, and act. She's so consistent in who she is and it's really impressive."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In October, Long revealed in an Instagram post that she and Sage were temporarily moving to Germany.

"We have some BIG news...We're moving to Germany! 🇩🇪 Going to be calling Stuttgart our new home for two whole years 💕I can't think of anyone else I'd rather have this crazy adventure with 🥰Du bist die Liebe meines Lebens!" she wrote beside a photo of them on the beach, holding up a giant pretzel.

"Side Note:In Germany, the pretzel was a symbol of good luck and was used at weddings ('tying the knot') 😉" she added.

Related Articles
BACHELOR IN PARADISE
2 Couples Leave 'Bachelor in Paradise' 's Season 8 Finale Engaged — But 1 Doesn't Make It to the Reunion
BACHELOR IN PARADISE - “813” – It’s a somber day in Paradise with everyone reeling from Rodney and Eliza’s emotional departures, but three new beachgoers arrive hoping to turn things around. First up, Mara heads out on a saucy date with one of the twins; then, Ency and Lindsey select two lucky guys for a double date, which doesn’t go to plan. Later, the couples get some much-needed one-on-one time to discuss their futures as the end of Paradise and the possibility of engagement draw near on “Bachelor in Paradise,” MONDAY, NOV. 14 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (ABC/Craig Sjodin) RACHEL RECCHIA, GABBY WINDEY
'Bachelor in Paradise' : Gabby and Rachel's Advice and a Sadie Hawkins Dance Leads to Multiple Exits
Serena Pitt and Joe Amabile arrive to the 2021 People's Choice Awards held at Barker Hangar on December 7, 2021 in Santa Monica, California
Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt's Relationship Timeline
Gabby Logan Rachel Bachelorette
'Bachelor in Paradise' : See Logan Palmer React When His Exes Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey Arrive
Bachelor in Paradise's Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt talking about their elopement at a courthouse last week
'BiP' 's Serena Pitt Says She Was 'Crying the Whole Time' at Intimate Courthouse Wedding to Joe Amabile
BACHELOR IN PARADISE - “711” – Paradise is coming to a close and after last week’s shocking breakup of the couple “Most Likely to Live Happily Ever After,” the remaining beachgoers have some serious thinking to do about their futures. But first, they’ll need to make it through the season’s final rose ceremony. Once all the roses have been handed out, Paradise’s own alumni couple Caelynn and Dean arrive to share their love story and to let the remaining pairs know that time is running out. Who will choose to spend the night in a fantasy suite? Who will leave Paradise heartbroken? Who will get down on one knee? All these questions and more will be answered on the special three-hour season finale of “Bachelor in Paradise,” TUESDAY, OCT. 5 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Craig Sjodin) SERENA P., JOE
'Bachelor in Paradise' Couple Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt Are Married: Inside Their Courthouse Wedding!
Bachelor in Paradise's Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt
'Bachelor in Paradise' 's Serena Pitt and Joe Amabile Address Pregnancy Rumors Following Wedding
Abigail Heringer and Noah Erb
Abigail Heringer and Noah Erb's Relationship Timeline
Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs
Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs' Relationship Timeline
Krystal Nielson Engaged to Boyfriend Miles Bowles
'Bachelor in Paradise' Alum Krystal Nielson Is Engaged to Miles Bowles: 'For All the Right Reasons'
KENNY, MARI
Kenny Braasch and Mari Pepin's Relationship Timeline
Tia Booth and Taylor Mock
Tia Booth and Taylor Mock's Relationship Timeline
Clare Crawley and Dale Moss attend Day 2 at Alo House on June 23, 2021 in Los Angeles, California
Clare Crawley and Dale Moss' Relationship Timeline
Brendan Morais and Pieper James
Brendan Morais and Pieper James' Relationship Timeline
THE BACHELOR - ABC's "The Bachelor" stars Salley.
Salley Carson Shows Up on 'Bachelor in Paradise' and 1 Couple Shockingly Decides to Leave Together
MICHAEL ALLIO, SIERRA JACKSON
A 'Bachelor in Paradise' Couple Says They're Falling for Each Other While Another Pair Suddenly Splits