Bachelor Nation’s Jordan Kimball is gearing up to hand out roses of his own.

Kimball, who appeared on season 14 of The Bachelorette and season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise, has joined Chippendales as the newest celebrity guest host, PEOPLE can exclusively reveal.

He will join as host for four shows only on Valentine’s Day weekend, Feb. 14 and 15 (8:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.), at Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“I can’t wait to take the stage at Chippendales in Vegas on Valentine’s Day weekend,” Kimball said in a statement.

“This show is iconic and to headline in Vegas is something I’ve always wanted to do so it’s a win-win! And who knows, maybe my golden underwear will make an encore appearance at the Rio?” said Kimball, noting the pair of golden underwear he wore at a cocktail party in an effort to win over former Bachelorette Becca Kufrin during her season. “You’ll just have to come and see for yourself.”

Added Chippendales Managing Partner Kevin Denberg, “We are excited to have Jordan joining us a guest host on Valentine’s Day weekend. He’s great looking and witty — exactly what our audience wants and expects from our celebrity hosts. Jordan will be the perfect addition for this special weekend.”

The model and reality star follows numerous male celebrities who have guest-hosted Chippendales, including Jersey Shore‘s Vinny Guadagnino, Perez Hilton, Tyson Beckford, Dancing with the Stars alum Tony Dovolani and Antonio Sabato Jr.

To see Kimball host the show, tickets can be purchased by calling (702) 777-7776 or visiting www.Chippendales.com.