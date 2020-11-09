Bachelor Nation's John Graham Engaged to Girlfriend Brittni Nowell: 'I'm Blessed to Have Won at Life'

John Graham is getting married!

The Bachelor in Paradise alum announced his engagement to girlfriend Brittni Nowell on Sunday, sharing several photos from the romantic seaside proposal on his Instagram.

"It's official! I love you @bee_nowell for making me a better person with my friends and family, helping me feel & articulate my emotions, and always putting our relationship first," he captioned the slideshow, which featured his fiancée smiling as she showed off her engagement ring. "I’m blessed to have won at life by finding you ❤️."

"I proposed along the Sonoma coast," Graham continued. "I was so nervous when I got down on one knee. I’m pretty sure I blacked out in the moment, but then she pulled me up and wouldn’t let go of me. Don’t ever let me go!"

Nowell also shared the same pictures on her Instagram account, writing, "💍 He got me good!"

"Absolutely no words to describe how amazing this moment felt. The man I love asked if I’d spend forever with him, we both cried, and I said YES!! I can’t believe I get to spend a lifetime with my favorite person," she shared.

Nowell ended her caption with a note to the former Venmo software engineer, writing, "John, I love you so much! You’ve changed my life in so many ways, I feel so blessed to have found you. I can’t wait to see how we continue to grow together."

"Cheers to our next chapter 🥂♥️ #engagedaf," she added.

Graham first went public with Nowell in February 2019 by posting a picture of the couple on his social media.

"There’s snowplace like being with this one," he wrote in the caption. "At first, I tried to play it cool around @bee_nowell. So I pushed her in the snow like a true gentleman. My B... But then I realized I couldn’t keep my cool at all, so I’ve been trying to win her over ever since. Now, I’m lucky enough to call her my B, and I’m excited for our adventures ahead!"

Graham previously appeared on Becca Kufrin's season of The Bachelorette, earning him the nickname "Venmo John" among fans after it was revealed that he had helped engineer the hugely popular money-transferring app. At the time, host Chris Harrison dubbed him "the most successful guy we've ever had on the show."