Bachelor Nation's Derek Peth Engaged to Model Saffron Vadher — See the Ring!

Derek Peth has found his person!

On Sunday night, the Bachelor in Paradise alum, 33, revealed on social media that he is engaged to model Saffron Vadher. "She said yes!!!" Peth wrote on Twitter, also sharing a brief clip of himself and his new fiancée on his Instagram Story as the couple smiled while showing off the diamond engagement ring.

Peth appeared on The Bachelorette in 2016 during JoJo Fletcher's season, and he later looked for romance on Paradise in 2017 and 2019. He made his relationship with Vadher Instagram official back in June, posting a photo from a sunny outing they shared together.

Fellow Bachelor Nation member Wells Adams and his fiancée Sarah Hyland both celebrated the happy news on their Instagram Stories. "This makes me very happy. Well done @pethderek. Welcome to the family @saffron!!" wrote Adams, 36.

"These cuties are gonna get MARRIED!!!!!!! Congratulations," Hyland, 29, added.

Peth was previously engaged to Taylor Nolan, whom he met on season 4 of Paradise. Nolan, a Bachelor alum from Nick Viall's season, and Peth called off their engagement in June 2018, telling PEOPLE in a statement at the time that they "put everything we could into our relationship and are heartbroken to go forward separately, but we know this is the best decision for the both of us."

"We will still be present in each other’s lives with support, admiration and respect for each other," they added.

Vadher has modeled on the covers of Vogue India and British Vogue, and she previously told Elite Model Look how her "heritage makes me different." The model's paternal side is from India while her mom's side is English.

"Being from two cultures is something that I am so thankful for," she told the outlet. "Learning about two different religions and two different beliefs has been one of my favorite things growing up. I would say it makes me very open-minded to other cultures and makes me more relatable."