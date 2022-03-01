Colton Underwood announced his engagement to boyfriend Jordan C. Brown on Monday

Wells Adams and More Bachelor Nation Stars Congratulate Colton Underwood on His Engagement

Bachelor Nation stars are helping Colton Underwood celebrate his engagement.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, Underwood shared his excitement for his engagement to fiancé Jordan C. Brown, writing, "life is going to be fun with you ♥️" alongside a picture of the couple.

Underwood's famous friends swiftly took to the comment section of the post to send their well-wishes to the newly-engaged pair.

Fellow Bachelor Nation star Wells Adams kicked off the congratulatory messages by recalling their "chats" during Underwood's appearance on season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise.

"You've come a long way since our chats at the bar. I'm so happy for your happiness!" he wrote.

Meanwhile, Becca Tilley commented, "Congratulations Colton!!!!!!!" with a heart emoji.

Chris Harrison shared, "Congratulations! Love and support you my friend ❤️" while the former Bachelor host's fiancé Lauren Zima commented, "❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ congrats!!!"

But it wasn't just his Bachelor Nation connections who expressed their happiness for Underwood. A slew of other Hollywood celebs left comments for the couple as well, including Savannah Chrisley, Eboni K. Williams and Leslie Jordan.

Lucy Hale, who was rumored to date Underwood in summer 2020, posted "❤️❤️❤️" while Jodie Sweetin, who stars with the television personality on the CBS's upcoming competition series Beyond the Edge, called the engagement "wonderful."

On Monday, the Coming Out Colton star and Brown confirmed to PEOPLE exclusively that they are set to marry.

"After my birthday, Jordan and I went to Big Sur for a weekend getaway to decompress and relax in nature," Underwood told PEOPLE. "I couldn't have pictured a more beautiful place to celebrate an amazing milestone in my life and relationship."

"I'm extremely happy! 2021 was the most transformative year of my life," he added. "Starting 2022 off with my best friend, teammate and now fiancé is something I never thought was going to be possible."

Underwood and Brown have been dating since the summer of 2021. The former reality star publicly came out as gay in April 2021 and later documented his experience for Netflix's Coming Out Colton.

Underwood first gained recognition as a contestant on Becca Kufrin's season of The Bachelorette in 2018. After appearing on Bachelor in Paradise, he was named the season 23 lead of The Bachelor, dating 30 women at once while looking for love.