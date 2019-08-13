Bachelor Creator Mike Fleiss Accuses Wife of Violating Terms of Divorce by Keeping Son from Him

Mike Fleiss and Laura Kaeppeler settled their divorce last month, but the drama between the former couple isn’t over.

According to new court documents obtained by TMZ, Fleiss has accused his ex of violating the terms of their divorce agreement and keeping their 4-year-old son Benjamin from him.

Fleiss reportedly claims that after he paid Kaeppeler the agreed $10 million settlement, she returned to Hawaii (where she lives with Benjamin) and has stopped communicating with the Bachelor creator.

According to TMZ, Fleiss has not spoken to Kaeppeler or his son since Aug. 4, despite multiple attempts. He was also reportedly scheduled to fly to Hawaii on Aug. 13 to see Benjamin for a visit but was not able to due to the lack of communication.

RELATED: Bachelor Creator Mike Fleiss and Wife Laura Were ‘Happy’ Early in Their Marriage: Source

Fleiss also claims she has not set up any of the mandatory therapy sessions to determine a healthy and effective co-parenting plan.

Fleiss’ lawyer, Laura Wasser, has filed papers to address the issues with a judge, according to TMZ. The hearing is set for late September.

Image zoom Mike Fleiss and Laura Kaeppeler Desiree Navarro/WireImage

But in a response filed by Kaeppeler and obtained by TMZ, she alleges that Fleiss is actually the problem. In the court documents, she accuses her ex-husband of verbally harassing her, calling her names such as “a low rent gold-digger” and making derogatory remarks about her weight.

Kaeppeler also hits back at the claim that she’s not following the divorce settlement terms, saying she has had three phone sessions with the psychologist, reports TMZ.

In late July after long negotiations, the pair reached a settlement that awarded Kaeppeler $10 million and gave the parents shared physical and legal custody of Benjamin.

RELATED: Chris Harrison on Allegations Against Bachelor Creator Mike Fleiss: It’s a ‘Private Matter’

The Bachelor creator, 55, filed for divorce on July 10, according to court documents obtained by The Blast. The TV mogul cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split.

About a week later, Kaeppeler, 31, filed for an emergency domestic violence restraining order, claiming that Mike physically attacked her and “demanded” she get an abortion over the July 4 weekend in Hawaii, according to her declaration obtained by The Blast.

A spokesperson for Warner Bros. previously told PEOPLE that the studio was “aware of these serious allegations, and are looking into them.”

In a declaration of his own, Mike denied her claims and requested primary custody of Ben.

“I have not hurt, attacked, or attempted to physically harm Laura or our child, Benjamin Fleiss ‘Ben,’ in any way,” Mike said in his declaration, according to court documents obtained by The Blast.

Kaeppeler, who is currently pregnant, dropped her domestic violence case as part of the divorce settlement, according to TMZ’s report.