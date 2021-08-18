The Bachelor's Matt James Surprises Girlfriend Rachael Kirkconnell with New Electric Motorbike

"We're telling her that we're putting it together for somebody else, but little does she know when it's all put together, it's actually going to be gifted to her," Matt James said

Matt James just earned some major boyfriend points!

The former Bachelor lead, 29, surprised his girlfriend Rachael Kirkconnell with a brand new electric bike on Tuesday. In a video posted on Instagram and TikTok, James revealed that he didn't tell Kirkconnell that the bike was for her until after they put it together.

"We had a very important shipment come in about three days ago and Rachael thinks that it's for someone else. Little does she know, this Super73 bike is hers," he said in the video. "We're telling her that we're putting it together for somebody else, but little does she know when it's all put together, it's actually going to be gifted to her."

James said he kept the secret from Kirkconnell for "almost a month."

"I hate keeping secrets," he continued. "But I think it's going to be well worth it. Now, she has her own bike and we'll be able to mob the streets together."

As they took the bike outside, James informed Kirkconnell that the item was hers to keep. "This bike is yours," James said as a stunned Kirkconnell replied, "Stop."

"Yeah, it is! I ordered you your own bike," James continued.

A clearly shocked Kirkconnell added, "No, you didn't."

Kirkconnell then started to break down in tears over James' sweet gesture. They then shared a hug and a quick kiss before hopping on the bike together.

Kirkconnell recently shared a video where she followed behind James as he rode his own bike. "When the city shuts the streets down for the day, you take advantage of it," she captioned the Instagram video.

James and Kirkconnell fell for each other on his Bachelor season, which aired earlier this year. Though James picked Kirkconnell in the end, he ended their relationship during the After the Final Rose special after her past racist actions surfaced online, including being in attendance at an Antebellum-themed fraternity formal while in college.

Not long after their breakup, James and Kirkconnell sparked reconciliation rumors. James then confirmed to PEOPLE exclusively in April that he's "pursuing" a relationship with Kirkconnell.

The couple recently told PEOPLE how they were able to overcome the hardships in their relationship.

"I will say that, you know, of course it was difficult in the moment, but just being able to step back and work on our relationship to assess," Kirkconnell said. "Taking a moment away from the spotlight's been really good for us. It's been a lot better."

James, for his part, noted that he's inspired by "relationships that are prospering."