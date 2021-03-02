Matt James Breaks Down in Tears After Heated Conversation with His Dad in Bachelor Sneak Peek

"When I needed you, you weren't there," Matt James tells his dad

Matt James' journey to find love is coming to an emotional end.

In a sneak peek at the final two weeks of The Bachelor, the remaining three women — Rachael, Bri and Michelle — all express their love for Matt. But he isn't quite as confident about his feelings.

"These women are incredible. I'm about to make one of the most important decisions of my life," he says. "To find love, to find a wife, to leave this thing engaged — I don't know what I'm going to do."

Part of his hesitation, he says, stems from "I've seen in my family in the past."

And it appears Matt will face his past head-on. The preview also teases a heated conversation between the Bachelor and his father.

"When I needed you, you weren't there," he tells his dad.

"Do you know what I went through with your mom?" his dad responds.

"I don't want you to make excuses," Matt says as his dad shoots back: "Nobody's perfect, son."

In a confessional, Matt says he doesn't "want to make those same mistakes that caused my family to be torn apart." His mom then makes an appearance, telling him that "love is not the end-all, be-all."

And with Fantasy Suite dates right around the corner, emotions are running high. The clip shows all three women and Matt breaking down in tears, with Rachael calling the week "torture."

"I feel like everything I was working towards is starting to crumble," says Matt. "I don't know how I go on. How do you go on from there?"