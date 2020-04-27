Listen to Your Heart Sneak Peek: Ryan and Natascha Have Their First Date at Chris Lane Concert

A new couple may be forming on The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart.

PEOPLE has the first look at Natascha Bessez and Ryan Neal's first date after she received a rose from him during the last episode. On this week's new episode, the 33-year-old pop singer from New York will venture on her first outing since arriving late to the house.

After receiving a date card, Natascha and Ryan, 28, head to the House of Blues in Anaheim, California, where country star Chris Lane held a concert as part of his Big, Big Plans tour.

"Singing live with Chris Lane, this date was not what I expected. It was amazing, it was perfect. It's a really exciting feeling that this really could be our future," Natascha says after she and Ryan are brought on stage as Lane performs his hit "Big, Big Plans," which was written when he proposed to his now-wife Lauren Bushnell Lane, who appeared on The Bachelor in 2016.

"Chris and his wife Lauren look like they adore each other and that they respect each other, they're a team," Natascha says of the couple, who wed in October 2019.

"I feel like Ryan and I are on our way to really being a strong team. I see a huge change in our relationship," Natascha predicts.

During the premiere episode, audiences saw Ryan go on his first date of the season with Jamie Gabrielle to Capitol Records in Los Angeles. But since then, things have changed as she pursues a romance with Trevor Holmes.

However, when Natascha joined the house, she made it known to everyone that Trevor cheated on his ex-girlfriend, with whom Natascha is close. Needless to say, Jamie and Natascha have had a rocky start in their friendship.

The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.