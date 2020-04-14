Listen to Your Heart: American Idol Alum Gets Stuck in a Love Triangle on Bachelor Spinoff

Image zoom Craig Sjodin/ABC

Production on Clare Crawley‘s season of The Bachelorette has been postponed, and whether Bachelor in Paradise returns this summer remains to be seen. But there’s a bright spot for Bachelor fans hunkered down at home amid the coronavirus pandemic: ABC has delivered a new spinoff will plenty of promise.

The next chapter in the franchise’s history, The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart, premiered on Monday night. The concept is similar to Paradise, except instead of dropping your favorite Bachelor and Bachelorette castaways on a beach in Mexico, it places 20 hot, single musicians from across the country — all new to the Bachelor franchise — in an updated mansion in Los Angeles. And as Chris Harrison warns, if you’re not part of a committed couple, you’re going home.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Throughout the six-week event, couples will take a chance on love in search of their perfect duet. Musical and celebrity judges, from Jason Mraz to Kesha to Kaitlyn Bristowe, will appear But first things first: Let’s break down the premiere.

Night one

As per tradition, the two-hour episode opened with Harrison introducing us to a handful of the contestants. They’re all musicians, but many of them have other jobs, like yoga instructor, hostess, etc. Musically, it’s certainly a mixed bag, which the genres ranging from country to pop to indie rock to musical theater.

And not everyone is new to reality TV: One contestant, Trevor Holmes, a country pop singer from Encino, California, famously caught Katy Perry‘s eye on American Idol in 2018. (During his audition, she blurted out that he was “so hot.” And he is.)

Image zoom Trevor Maarten de Boer/ABC

RELATED: How to Stream Old Episodes of The Bachelor as Clare Crawley’s Bachelorette Season Gets Delayed

One by one, the contestants arrived at the mansion. Sparks wasted no time flying, and by the end of the night, the first love triangle was born. Surprise, surprise: it involves Hot Trevor, 29, who immediately set his sights on Jamie Gabrielle, a 21-year-old pop country singer from Nashville, Tennessee. They spent some time making out in the hot tub, but Jamie was also crushing on Ryan Neal, a 28-year-old jazz/funk/pop singer from Dearborn Heights, Michigan.

“This is like, the last position I thought I would be in,” she admitted. “Ryan and Trevor, they’re definitely amazing and genuine guys. I’m just so confused. And I’ve only been here a few hours, man.”

Image zoom Jamie John Fleenor/ABC

Image zoom Jamie and Trevor John Fleenor/ABC

Once everyone had arrived, they gathered in living room with Harrison, who gave them the low-down: Each week there will be dates, and who goes on them and what they do will be decided by date cards. Then there will be rose ceremonies, which will determine who goes home. With 12 men and eight women, the ladies had the power this week and would be sending four guys home during the first rose ceremony.

RELATED: Bachelor Producers Now Casting Seniors Looking for Love for a ‘New Exciting Dating Show’

First dates

The first date card of the season went to Ryan, who chose Jamie. They spent the day at Capitol Records in L.A., where they met with a Grammy-nominated producer to work on a cover of John Mayer‘s “Gravity.” Afterward, they headed to the roof to drink champagne at sunset. It was all very romantic, and by the end of the night, Jamie was swooning.

“I feel like it definitely sped up my connection with him, like, way more than I expected,” she said. “I’ve never had a first date like this. It’s wild.”

Image zoom Jamie and Ryan John Fleenor/ABC

Image zoom Jamie and Ryan John Fleenor/ABC

The second date card went to Matt Ranaudo, a 32-year-old neo soul singer from Encino, California. He had hit it off with Rudi, a 24-year-old R&B/pop singer from San Antonio, Texas, but ended up picking Mel Taevin, a 27-year-old indie rock singer from Brooklyn, New York. Rudi was fuming, and drama inevitably ensued.

RELATED VIDEO: Greatest Moments in Reality History — the Bachelor Calls Out the Wrong Name

Cocktail party and rose ceremony

By the time the first cocktail party rolled around, potential couples had already formed, while others weren’t so sure were they stood. Matt, who feared that Rudi had bad-mouthed him to the rest of the girls (she had), was particularly worried. But no one was more confused than Jamie, who was torn between Trevor and Ryan. After Trevor pulled her aside to serenade her with John Mayer’s “Slow Dancing in a Burning Room,” she ended up crying in a confessional.

“I’m confused, and I don’t trust myself at all,” she said, choking back sobs. “It’s so hard because I know just never want to live with any regrets. I’ve made that mistake before. I don’t want to make the wrong decision and I feel like I always do.”

When the time came to hand out her rose, Jamie went with Trevor. (“On paper, Ryan is perfect. But at the end of the day, I can’t help how I feel,” she said.) Matt got picked by Cheyenne, a 23-year-old R&B singer from Lawndale, California. And last but not least, Rudi picked Ryan — so it’s safe to assume that love triangle isn’t over yet.

The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.