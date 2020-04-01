See the Official Art for The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart: 'Love, with a Few Strings Attached'

It’s time to listen to your heart!

The premiere of the highly anticipated new Bachelor spinoff, Listen to Your Heart, is just weeks away — and PEOPLE has the exclusive first look at the key art for the upcoming series.

In the photo, a woman sings and a man plays the guitar as they gaze into each other’s eyes.

“Love, with a few strings attached,” the poster reads.

The new series will feature 20 single men and women as they search for love through music. Singing as both individuals and as couples, the contestants will explore their relationships while living together and going on dates to test their musical and romantic chemistry.

Once the couples commit to each other on the show, their relationships will be tested through musical challenges, including live performances judged by some of the biggest names in music. The couples whose performances display their love and devotion to each other will have the opportunity to further their relationship, until only one couple remains.

Along with brand-new faces, the show will also feature franchise favorites, including JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers, who judge one of the musical performances.

The series will run for six episodes.

The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart is a production of Next Entertainment in association with Warner Horizon Unscripted Television. Mike Fleiss, Martin Hilton, Nicole Woods, Bennett Graebner, Peter Gust, Tim Warner, Louis Caric and Peter Geist will executive produce the series.

The spinoff joins the three current series in the franchise: The Bachelor, The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise.

The Bachelor: Listen To Your Heart premieres on April 13 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.