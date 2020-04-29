"Brandon's a playa, playa — he needs to pick a damn girl and stick to it," says Natascha in a sneak peek at the Bachelor spinoff

Listen to Your Heart : Brandon Is Torn Between Julia and Savannah After First-Ever 'Couple Swap'

The Bachelor is shaking things up.

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Monday's episode of Listen to Your Heart, the franchise introduces a brand-new twist that we haven't seen before: a couple swap.

"You're going to be going on dates," host Chris Harrison announces to the cast of musicians looking for love. "But it's not with who you think it's going to be. Julia is going on a date with Brandon."

At this point in the show, Julia is coupled up with Sheridan, though she has feelings for Brandon. And while Brandon is coupled up with Savannah, he hasn't put all of his eggs in one basket just yet — and is clearly entertaining both options.

"Brandon's a playa, playa," remarks Natascha as footage rolls of him making out with Julia, then Savannah. "He needs to pick a damn girl and stick to it."

Needless to say, Savannah agrees.

"I'm not going to be a second choice," she angrily tells Brandon in one scene, before the clip cuts to a scene of Julia sobbing to Sheridan.

"It's so hard to know what to do," she cries. "I came here with the purest intentions."

The clip also teases former Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay's appearance with husband Bryan Abasolo as guest judges. This week, the show welcomed JoJo Fletcher and her fiancé Jordan Rodgers.

The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.