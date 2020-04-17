Listen to Your Heart Sneak Peek: Former Marine Brandon Is a 'Hot Commodity' on Bachelor Spinoff

Brandon Mills is making waves on The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart.

In PEOPLE’s exclusive sneak peek at Monday’s episode of the new show — which features 20 hot, single musicians from across the country looking for love — the 34-year-old former Marine and folk pop singer fields advances left and right.

In one scene, he tells Savannah McKinley, a 25-year-old acoustic pop singer, that he’s not quite sure where he stands.

“I’m still on the fence with some of these women,” he says. “It’s hard for me to have a deep, emotional connection with someone in just two weeks.”

Then he sits down with Mel Taevin, a 27-year-old indie rock singer.

“You’re fortunate, because you have a lot of routes on your map right now,” she tells him, strumming a guitar.

“Yeah,” he says. “I just want to continue to keep options open and continue to pursue conversations like this, hanging out.”

In a confessional, Mel admits she’s had her eye on Brandon “from the beginning.”

“However, he’s a hot commodity right now,” she says. “I think Brandon is a wonderful, amazing person. Like, I don’t think I’ve ever met anyone like him.”

“It’s already easy with Brandon,” she adds. “I think a date would really help us.”

But the next date card goes to Savannah, who obviously chooses Brandon.

“They are going to have hours of alone time,” predicts another contestant, Bri Stauss. “And I think they have so much to talk about.”

The remark hits a nerve with Mel, who bolts out of the room.

The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.