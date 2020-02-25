Bachelor's Lesley Murphy Shares the Moment She Said 'Yes' to Fiancé with Drone Proposal Video

Image zoom Alex Kavanaugh, Lesley Murphy

Lesley Murphy is sharing the unique way her fiancé Alex Kavanagh proposed earlier this month by sharing the creative proposal video — including the exact moment she said “yes!”

The Bachelor Winter Games alum shared the “personal” video on Sunday evening, which tells the story of how she and Kavanagh met and how he pulled off the impressive proposal using multiple drones to deliver the ring as the couple walked along the beach.

“It took all the necessary steps of my life to get here…on this beach at sunset with this guy, a drone and model plane flying over my head and a diamond ring dangling dangerously above millions of tiny grains of sand!” Murphy wrote in her caption on Instagram alongside the video. “Dear @drone.pilot, you are the love of all of my lives. Many thanks to all the droners and photographers who captured this day forever!”

The three-minute clip begins with the screen reading “Chapter 1” and then features several photos from Murphy and Kavanagh’s travels together.

“Once upon a time a travel blogger needed her drone fixed…” the video reads, launching into footage of the broken drone that Kavanagh ended up not being able to repair.

“I couldn’t fix Lesley’s drone,” Kavanagh reveals in the video. “Instead, I let her borrow mine so I’d be able to see her again.”

The duo spent their first date flying a drone, before going on to visit 24 countries together as well as Kavanagh’s home country of Australia.

“Lesley finally made it to hometowns!” Kavanagh joked in the video, referencing Murphy getting sent home on Sean Lowe‘s season of The Bachelor right before hometown dates.

The video then switches gears to the day of the elaborate proposal, showing Kavanagh putting the engagement ring for Lesley inside a box carried by a miniature United airplane.

The drone pilot can then be seen in the clip giving directions to his fellow droners.

“My heart’s racing. I’m so nervous,” he tells them.

Multiple drones captured footage of Murphy walking up to Kavanagh on the beach as the mini United plane carrying the ring flies above.

“Lesley, will you accept this —” Kavanagh says when Murphy finally arrives in front of her soon-to-be fiancé, tossing aside a long-stemmed red rose in another Bachelor reference.

That’s when the ring dropped down in perfect timing, and Kavanagh got down on one knee to pop the big question. After Murphy said “yes,” the drones flew in to take some scenic photos of the freshly engaged pair.

On his own Instagram on Sunday, Kavanagh said that he wanted to give Murphy an “over the top” proposal.

“I was so nervous and anxious leading up to this moment,” he wrote. “From asking her parents for permission weeks earlier. Picking the right diamond and designing the ring last year. And then planning to have the ring flown in via drone and model plane attached to a wireless remote drone dropping mechanism.”

“Yes I’m a little crazy,” he admitted, before adding, “and madly in love with @lesleyannemurphy❤️.”

Murphy and Kavanagh confirmed their engagement to PEOPLE earlier this month.

“It was such a special night on the beach during sunset. We met a couple of years ago through a drone, and being the exceptional drone pilot he is, I loved that he incorporated a drone in the most unique way during the proposal,” Murphy said in a statement at the time. “I can’t wait to marry this man! 202💍 is our year!”