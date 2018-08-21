The Bachelor Alum Lauren Bushnell and Boyfriend Devin Antin Split After a Year of Dating

Lauren Bushnell has taken back her rose.

The Bachelor season 20 winner and boyfriend Devin Antin have called it quits after just over a year of dating, PEOPLE has confirmed.

The exes were last seen together in July when they stepped out to celebrate the new partnership of Bushnell’s wine Dear Rosé with Saucey in Los Angeles. Antin is a partner in Bushnell’s business.

Entertainment Tonight was first to report the news.

Bushnell, 28, and Antin have also unfollowed each other on social media.

Bushnell’s relationship with Antin was her first following her public breakup from fiancé Ben Higgins.

The former Bachelor contestant opened up about their split in June, saying they simply just weren’t that compatible.

“I honestly don’t think there was one main reason,” the 28-year-old said during an interview with Reality Steve. “I don’t necessarily think at the end of the day we were the most compatible.”

Bushnell also said “coming out of a show like The Bachelor is very stressful.”

Bushnell and Higgins got engaged on season 20 of The Bachelor in 2016. After their stint on the ABC reality dating show, the couple moved to Denver, where cameras captured them in one season of their own reality series, Ben and Lauren: Happily Ever After? They announced their split in May 2017.