Newly Single Bachelor Alum Lauren Bushnell Says She's 'Cherishing the Alone Time'

Lauren Bushnell is taking a break from the dating scene.

PEOPLE confirmed in August that the Bachelor alum — who was previously engaged to Ben Higgins — had called it quits with her boyfriend of over a year, Devin Antin. While speaking to reporters at Rachel Zoe’s Spring 2019 Presentation and Dinner at the Hotel Bel Air on Tuesday, Bushnell revealed that she’s not looking to jump back into a relationship anytime soon.

“I’m gonna need a second,” she said. “I always was so scared to be alone, but now I’m really cherishing the alone time to grow and reflect on what worked and what didn’t and just make sure I really take my time this time around, because I really did rush into it last time, I think. So I’m actually very content on my own right now.”

RELATED: Would The Bachelor‘s Ben Higgins Reunite with Newly Single Ex Lauren Bushnell?

Bushnell, 28, said she’s learned from each of her previous relationships.

“I’m older and I feel like I’ve been through things that have been hard, so if anything I’ve just learned what I want and what I don’t want and [to] take things a little slower,” she said. “I’ve matured more as a person, so I think it will make dating easier — or I’ll just know what I want and if it doesn’t work after one date, I’ll know rather than wasting time.”

“I want to really honestly physically make a list of what I want and what I don’t want,” she added. “And hopefully the next time around — we’ll see.”

Lauren Bushnell and Devin Antin FabFitFun

Would she date within the franchise?

“I mean, honestly, I’m such an open — I’m in an open place where I want to settle down and I want to meet that person who I’m going to spend my life with and I would never close a door before it’s open,” she said. “I feel like people are people no matter what your background, is whether you’re on the show or whether you aren’t, whatever you do for a living, I’m open. Whatever happens, happens. I feel very much like I’m ready to just kind of go with the flow a little bit and let things happen hopefully as they’re supposed to.”

RELATED VIDEO: Lauren Bushnell on What Went Wrong Between Her and Ben Higgins: ‘It Was a Rocky Road from the Start’

Above all, Bushnell said she’s looking for someone who “can make me laugh and I can have fun with.”

“Same values, obviously, and not same upbringing but wants the same things and same goals,” she added. “I’ve realized what my life goals are and they need to coincide with someone else’s. And you have to be attracted to them!”