It’s starting to get serious on The Bachelor.

In PEOPLE’s exclusive sneak peek of Monday’s hometowns episode, Peter Weber meets Kelsey Weier’s family.

“I am extremely excited, a little bit of nerves just because I know how much her family means to Kelsey. I hope that they, at the end of tonight, can feel good about us,” says Weber, 28.

As Weber sits down with the family matriarch, Weier’s mother explains the seriousness of him coming to their home.

“You walked in the door and I know my daughter. When she loves, she loves like no other. It takes a lot for her, and that’s why I guess I’m so shocked that we’re here today, because it proves you’re a very special person. Nobody’s ever done this, Peter. Ever,” Weier’s mom says.

RELATED: The Bachelor: Peter Weber Tells 1 Woman He’s Falling in Love During Final Dates Before Hometowns

Image zoom Peter Weber and Kelsey Weier ABC

Image zoom Kelsey Weier's mom ABC

Although she can see how “special” Weber is, Weier’s mom is concerned about her daughter being left heartbroken. “You know, as a mom of three and have gone through a divorce, nobody wants to have their children’s heart broken,” she tells Weber. “So don’t break my girl’s heart. Do you understand?”

Shaking his head, Weber says, “I do. I 100 percent do.”

Image zoom Peter Weber ABC

Meanwhile, Weier is processing her relationship with her stepfather, Mike.

“I told him I was in love with him today,” Weier admits.

“So has he reciprocated that to you?” he asks.

RELATED: The Bachelor: Peter Weber Gets ‘Intimate with Someone’ as Another Woman Reveals She’s a Virgin

Image zoom Kelsey Weier ABC

Though Weier says, “I know he has strong feelings,” she confesses, “I just don’t know what that means.”

And that uncertainty has Weier worried about being left “brokenhearted” at the end of her Bachelor journey.

Image zoom Kelsey Weier and Peter Weber Kelsey Weier/Instagram

“Just getting my heart broken,” she tells Mike about her biggest concern. “If I come home brokenhearted,” she says tearfully, “we’ll just pick up the pieces. But it’s scary. I’m scared.”

In addition to Weier, Weber will also be visiting the hometowns of Madison Prewett, Victoria Fuller and Hannah Ann Sluss.

The Bachelor airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.