Here's What The Bachelor's Kelley Flanagan Had to Say About Missing the Women Tell All

Everyone on stage had something to say during The Bachelor: Women Tell All episode this week — except for Kelley Flanagan, who was notably absent.

Though she didn’t win Peter Weber‘s heart, the lawyer, 27, became a fan-favorite contestant this season for her no-nonsense, no-drama approach to their relationship. And while we still don’t know why she didn’t attend the reunion, she (sort of) addressed the news on Twitter, retweeting former Bachelor Nick Viall‘s joke during the episode that she was “currently winning the Women Tell All.”

Kelley is currently winning Women Tell All #thebachelor — Nick Viall (@viallnicholas28) March 3, 2020

Image zoom ABC

She also retweeted a fan who posted a meme using a photo of Flanagan dressed as a grandma from a previous episode and an older woman who made a brief appearance in the final moments of the WTA.

“Wish they didn’t wait till the end of the Women Tell All to show Kelley,” the fan wrote.

Wish they didn’t wait till the end of Women Tell All to show Kelley #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/JUxXIg62J3 — Lauren Barhorst (@laurenbarhorst) March 3, 2020

RELATED: Tyler Cameron Calls Out Kelley from The Bachelor for ‘Job Shaming’ Other Women on 3-on-1 Date

And she retweeted another fan who posted screenshots from Flanagan’s Instagram Story, which documented that she was at a Monster Truck show while the episode was airing.

“LOLOL Kelley is at a Monster Truck show instead of watching the Women Tell All,” the fan wrote. “Never change, @kelleyflanagan.”

LOLOL Kelley is at a Monster Truck show instead of watching the Women Tell All. Never change, @kelleyflanagan. #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/QaR6HGh6ev — Courtney Hoekstra (@cshillz) March 3, 2020

RELATED: The Bachelor‘s Tammy Ly Addresses ‘Negative Noise’ After Women Tell All — ‘I’m Not a Bully’

When a fan tweeted at Flanagan saying they wished she had been there, she gave a sweet response — but didn’t divulge her reason for missing it.

“@kelleyflanagan I wish we could’ve listened to you share last night,” the fan wrote. “You’re such a witty woman and I love that, you had me laughing this season a lot. I hope you know that you’re loved today! God bless you sweet woman :)”

“Thank you,” Flanagan replied with a kissy emoji.

Thank you! 😘 — Kelley Flanagan (@kelleyflanagan) March 3, 2020

The two-night live finale of The Bachelor airs next Monday and Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Share your thoughts on this season in PEOPLE’s exclusive Facebook group for fans of the franchise.