The Bachelor's Katrina Badowski Goes Instagram-Official with Chris Bukowski at JJ Lane's Wedding

Bachelor Nation’s Katrina Badowski and Chris Bukowski are Instagram-official!

Badowski, who was eliminated night one on Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor, posted an Instagram photo Sunday of her and Bukowski — who recently split from Katie Morton — at JJ Lane’s wedding in Denver over the weekend.

“The Owskis ✨,” she captioned the shot, referencing the pair’s similar last names. “Congrats @kayhughes9 and @jjhlaneon your beautiful new life together!”

Badowski, 28, opted for a silk green dress for the wedding, while Bukowski, 33, looked dapper in a gray suit, black tie and black shoes.

Lane, who competed on Kaitlyn Bristowe‘s season of The Bachelorette , wed his fiancée Kayla Hughes on Saturday at the historic Ironworks event venue in downtown Denver, where they both live.

Bachelor Nation alumni Jade and Tanner Tolbert, Chris Soules, and Ashley and Jared Haibon were also in attendance.

The wedding marks the first time Badowski and Bukowski have posted on social media with each other after they were spotted on a date in Chicago on Valentine’s Day. The two went out to dinner at Bandit for about two and a half hours, an onlooker previously told PEOPLE.

“They weren’t holding hands, but they were talking, joking and flirted with each other,” the onlooker said, adding that they also posed for photos with a few restaurant guests who recognized them.

A rep for Bukowski did not respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment at the time.

The Valentine’s date came two months after Bukowski announced his split from ex-fiancée Morton, whom he proposed to on the most recent season of Bachelor in Paradise.

Bukowski and Morton were one of three couples to get engaged on the latest season of the Bachelor spin-off. After a rocky few months, their announced in December that they had decided to part ways.

“One of the many lessons this life has taught us is that it’s okay to be stubborn in the pursuit of happiness,” their joint statement began. “To fight for what is real and good, and that often times the hardest thing and the right thing are the same.”

“We’ve reached a point in our story where we agree it’s best to go our separate ways,” the former couple continued. “We have chosen to love and respect each other as friends because that’s the base of our relationship, and it’s what is most natural for us. We are incredibly thankful for the support we’ve received from our family, friends and everyone who supported us throughout our journey – from paradise to this moment.”

Despite their split, Bukowski left a flirtatious comment on one of his ex-fiancée’s Instagram posts in early February.

“Comment your favorite place you’ve ever traveled to ✨,” Morton captioned a photo of herself in Rome, Italy on Feb. 5.

“Your apartment,” Bukowski cheekily replied in the comments section.