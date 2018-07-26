Bachelor in Paradise Alum Juelia Kinney Is Engaged — to Evan Bass' Brother Aaron!

Juelia Kinney has found love — within her very own circle of friends!

The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise alum is engaged to none other than Aaron Bass, the brother of fellow Paradise alum Evan Bass. She announced the exciting news on Instagram, sharing a beachside portrait of the two captured by Monica Lopez.

“This man. From the time I met him last year in Mexico I thought to myself he is hot — and would make such a good husband from all the good energy I felt from his heart,” she wrote. “I didn’t think much more of it because I lived in San Diego and he lived in Nashville. Little did I know he was going to come visit me and little did I know I would feel sick to my stomach when he left to go back home. I knew I hadn’t felt that special or that close to someone in pretty much ever, and had no idea how it would work out.”

Monica Lopez/monicalopezphoto.com

“I am so happy that our relationship not only developed so much over the next couple months, but flourished,” she continued. “The long distance was hard but we knew what we wanted. We went through the ups and downs but we made it here… stronger and happier than ever. I am so excited to say…. WE ARE ENGAGED!!!!!! He is the best man I could ask for and my best friend… not to mention he makes me laugh till my stomach hurts every morning and every day. I never would have expected we would have met like we did but I am so freaking grateful that we did. I love you @theaaronbass!! Thank you for making me the luckiest girl in the world!!”

Juelia Kinney/Instagram

Kinney vied for Chris Soules‘ heart on The Bachelor in 2015, followed by a stint in Paradise that summer. Prior to appearing on the ABC franchise, she was married. Her husband died by suicide in 2013, leaving her to raise their daughter, Ireland, alone.

But it appears she’s found a new father figure for her daughter in Aaron. Last month, Kinney shared a sweet Father’s Day tribute to her future fiancé on Instagram.

“Happy Father’s Day to this amazing man!!” she captioned a photo of him cuddling with Ireland. “Just the look of comfort from Ireland shows the amazing father you are. You make her feel safe, cared for and loved. There are no words that describe how thankful I am that she has someone like you. You fill her life more than you will ever know. We love you!!!”

RELATED VIDEO: Juelia Kinney Says Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Is ‘Reopening Some Old Wounds’

Aaron’s brother Evan and his wife Carly Waddell, Kinney’s soon-to-be in-laws, quickly congratulated the happy couple. (Waddell and Kinney became friends while appearing on Soules’ season together.)

“And then one day one of my best friends got engaged to my brother in law,” Waddell tweeted. “Does it get better than that? NOPE! Welcome to the family SISTER JUELIA! Love you and Aaron! Can’t wait to do life with y’all!!!!!”

“THE BASS EMPIRE OF MARRYING WAY OUT OF OUR LEAGUE RAGES ON,” Evan quipped. “So so happy for my brother getting engaged to this incredible woman — these 2 snuck away to the beach after meeting at our wedding and then a little over a year later they sneak back to Mexico to get engaged!! Congrats @theaaronbass and @jueliakinney!!!”