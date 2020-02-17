Former Bachelor Contestant Jubilee Sharpe Arrested and Charged with DUI

Image zoom West Palm Beach Police Department

Former Bachelor contestant Jubilee Sharpe was arrested and charged with a DUI on Sunday in West Palm Beach, Florida, PEOPLE has confirmed.

After she was taken into custody, Sharpe, 29, refused to submit to a breath, blood or urine test, per Us Weekly.

She was booked at 6:33 a.m. and released on her own recognizance at 11:59 a.m, according to online police records.

Her arraignment is scheduled for March 9.

West Palm Beach Police Department has not responded to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Sharpe competed on Ben Higgins‘ season of The Bachelor in 2016, where she was eliminated in week 5. She then appeared on season 3 of Bachelor in Paradise and was sent home the first week. She returned for the fifth season but quit in week 3.

Sharpe told Higgins, 30, on the season that her entire family in Haiti had died. Speaking to PEOPLE later in the season, she shared the full backstory of what had occurred.

“I told Ben the story of my family, but I left out the biggest part,” she said. “My three brothers and my parents died, but I don’t know the details. I was 6, but I don’t remember my parents. My 4-year-old little sister and I went to live with my grandmother but she had leprosy and was dying and too sick to take care of us. So she put me and my little sister in an orphanage.”

Continued Sharpe, “My dad came to Haiti to do relief work and he showed up to the orphanage and [wanted to adopt me]. He tried to adopt my sister, but after they went through the medical process, they found out she had an incurable disease and wasn’t able to be adopted.”

Several years before she appeared on the ABC dating series, Sharpe tried in vain to find her sister.

“The person who did my adoption told me she was probably dead,” said Sharpe. “That’s where my guilt had come from.”