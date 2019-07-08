The Bachelor's Jesse Palmer Engaged to Model Emely Fardo: 'I'm Head Over Heels for Her'

Image zoom Jesse Palmer/Instagram

Jesse Palmer has handed out his final rose!

The former Bachelor star is engaged to girlfriend Emely Fardo after more than two years of dating. Palmer popped the question during a romantic trip to Paris, he told DailyMail.com.

“I’ve been so enamored, so in love with this woman and it only has grown. I’m head over heels for her,” he told the outlet.

And the proposal wasn’t the only surprise — Palmer, 40, secretly planned the entire trip himself!

“We had a week off of work so I booked tickets to Montreal and let her think we were staying 10 days at my home there,” he said. “On Monday morning I surprised her and said ”pack your bags, we’re going to the airport.”

“When we got to the terminal, she realized we were going to Paris,” the same city where they took their first couple’s trip, he said. “We stayed in Paris on Tuesday and Wednesday. On Thursday, I surprised her again and booked a car to take us to Champagne.”

At sunset, the DailyMailTV host presented his new fiancée with a 3.5-carat diamond ring.

“I was trying to find the right one she would like. I wanted to get the ring shape, setting and band right,” he said. “She said I knocked it out of the park.”

Palmer, who starredon season 5 of The Bachelor, and Fardo met while taking a boxing class in New York City. The former NFL star said he felt an immediate connection to the model.

“She has taught me, cares for me like no one else. She has made me be the best version of myself,” he said. “She loves me unconditionally. I’m head over heels for her.”

As for wedding planning, Palmer said the couple is taking their time and enjoying their engagement.

“We have some ideas, but nothing concrete,” he said. “We’ve only told our families and close friends, so we are excited to share the news with everyone and then start planning.”