Bachelor Jason: Molly and I Will ‘Absolutely Someday’ Get Married

Even though Molly Malaney was Jason Mesnick‘s second choice on The Bachelor, the couple’s relationship is still going strong.

The couple stopped by Good Morning America to dish about their future plans. “Things are going great,” Mesnick said. When asked if the couple would walk down the aisle, he answered that they will “absolutely someday” get married.

Although the couple is not currently living together, Malaney plans to move from her home in Milwaukee to be closer to Mesnick’s hometown of Seattle. “We’re very happy,” Malaney told GMA of their five-month courtship. “We’re doing the distance thing right now.”

Malaney also said that she is starting to bond with Mesnick’s 4-year-old son, Ty. “It’s been great,” she says. “We talk on the phone, we play together when I’m in town.”

Everyone has clearly moved on since The Bachelor: After the Final Rose aired in the spring, when Mesnick infamously jettisoned his first choice, Melissa Rycroft. After a stint on Dancing with The Stars, Rycroft announced on Monday that she is engaged to boyfriend, Dallas insurance agent Tye Strickland. –Steve Helling

Kwaku Alston/Stockland Martel