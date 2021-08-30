"I don't need to explain what I said, because I said it with conviction," she said

BiP's Maurissa Gunn Defends Herself After Riley Christian Date: 'It's OK for Women to Like Sex'

Bachelor in Paradise's Maurissa Gunn is standing up for herself amid criticism regarding her intimate date with Riley Christian.

The Bachelor alum, 25, shared a video on Instagram Sunday addressing the backlash she's received following her date with Christian last week, which saw them end the night in the "boom boom" room.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Using the "Nope, Yep" TikTok sound trend and wearing a T-shirt that reads "Sex Positive" across it, Gunn assured her fans that she isn't bothered by the negative comments and will continue to remain true to herself.

"First off, I do want to say thank you to those who have been showing so much love and support. I know the video is all fun and games, but I do think something needs to be clarified," she wrote in the post's caption. "I don't need to explain what I said, because I said it with conviction … However, there are other women that may not be as nonchalant or as indifferent as I am, to handle the kind of criticism that I've been receiving, and it's not okay."

Gunn said that "it's ok for women to like sex" and that there "shouldn't be a double standard" as to who should be allowed to express their sexuality.

"What's even harder to believe is that the majority of the negativity and hate is coming from women," she continued. "It's already hard enough being a woman in today's society, so we as women should do everything to lift each other up rather than bring each other down. I hope this message is received with love and kindness."

Gunn received support from fellow Bachelor Nation members in the post's comments section. "Preach queen," Tahzjuan Hawkins commented, while Kendall Long said, "xoxo YES love!"

Jessenia Cruz wrote "Periodt," while Serena Pitt used multiple clapping hand emojis and wrote "YES!!" Jade Roper Tolbert showed support by commenting with two red heart emojis and two raising hands emojis, and Victoria Larson replied with a prayer hand emoji and wrote: "Thank you!"

"Say it louder for the people in the back," Natasha Parker added. "Love this and YOU! Keep beeeeaming your light beautiful!"

During last Tuesday's episode of Bachelor in Paradise, Gunn — who previously established a connection with Connor Brennan — was asked out on a date by Christian, 31, shortly after his arrival. She called their night away from the beach "the first real date I've ever have."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

On the fun-filled date, Gunn opened up to Christian about her past romantic experience and how she struggled with doubting herself. The pair then shared a passionate kiss after Christian reassured her of her worth.

"Riley is definitely exceeding my exceptions," she said in a confessional. "The fact that he wants to get to know me and there's this much sexual chemistry as well, it's like, is this really happening?"

Gunn and Christian ended their night together in the boom boom room, which is a place where couples in Paradise go to be alone.