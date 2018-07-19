Bachelor in Paradise's John Graham (Who Made Venmo!) on the Tia-Colton Drama: 'He's a Good Dude'

It doesn’t matter who The Bachelorette‘s Becca Kufrin hands her final rose to — America’s heart has already been captured by “Venmo John,” this season’s unlikely heartthrob.

Like night-one castoff and regulation hottie “Grocery Store Joe,” John Graham didn’t quite win Kufrin’s affections, shocking viewers who appreciated his good looks, easy-going personality and steady job (he’s a software engineer who helped create millennials’ favorite money-sharing app, Venmo). Fitness models and social-media influencers promising sob stories and horseback rides into the sunset may come out on top in the Bachelor-verse, but in the real world, Graham’s exactly what women want. Even Chris Harrison called him “the most successful guy we’ve ever had on the show”!

Hopefully, though, he meets his match on Bachelor in Paradise, which premieres next month.

“I was very excited about the opportunity for Paradise because it’s an opportunity to find love, and if it’s not working for me in San Francisco, why not try a crazy adventure in Paradise?” he tells PEOPLE.

John Graham Craig Sjodin/ABC

In the meantime, the 28-year-old has invested in a new app, Ense, dubbed “the Instagram of audio.” Users record voice memos that they can post publicly or send private to their friends, and PEOPLE conducted our entire interview with Graham through the platform.

“I just like to use Ense because it’s an easy way to share thoughts and to share audio clips,” he said. “What’s cool about Ense is that I can use it casually or in a slightly more professional setting like this. … What’s nice, too, is that it’s in real time, so that other folks can instantly listen and get involved if they want to and provide their thoughts.”

Graham said he never expected to become a fan favorite and only auditioned for The Bachelorette at his friends’ encouragement.

“One of the coolest things for me was that I came in kind of a little intimidated just by the fact that I’m a little different from maybe some of the other stereotypical applicants that get on the show. My impression was that a lot of them are athletes or personal trainers or they’re very alpha and I’d never be able to get a word in, and while there are some folks like that, most of the guys that I’ve met are wonderful people,” he explained. “They’re really down-to-earth, I would consider them good friends now. … I learned a lot about myself, too. I kind of was forced to be a little bit more vulnerable.”

Graham does his best to interact with fans as often as he can on social media, but at his core, “I’m just a programmer living in San Francisco,” he says, “so for a small-town guy like me, it’s pretty exciting. It doesn’t happen to me very often, or ever for that matter. So yeah, it’s exciting. I know it’ll be brief, but while it’s happening it is a fun experience.”

He can’t spoil any Paradise plot lines, but he does have some insights into the connection between Tia Booth and Colton Underwood.

From left: Colton Underwood, John Graham and Tia Booth Craig Sjodin/ABC (3)

To recap: Booth and Underwood dated briefly before he appeared on The Bachelorette to woo Kufrin, Booth’s friend. He made it to the Hometown Dates but was cut, interestingly enough, after Booth expressed to Kufrin that she still had feelings for him.

“I’ve known Colton for a while now, and he’s a good dude. But if you look at his kind of storyline a little bit, he knew Tia from several months ago, then he developed real strong feelings for Becca shortly after and that ended for him very shortly ago. And now he’s in the scenario where Tia’s back in the picture on Paradise, and Colton probably has a lot to resolve in his own head about what he’s feeling,” Graham says. “He kind of flip-flopped, and if I were in his shoes, I’d probably just want a little bit of air space to think. And if he’s thrust in this scenario and he doesn’t have an opportunity to meet everybody and to figure out where he and Tia stand, figure out where he stands with potentially any of the other beautiful women on Paradise, then he’s doing himself a disservice.”

“I don’t know what Tia and Colton are thinking exactly, but they probably at least deserve to chat with each other and sort that out,” he says. “They are on Paradise, though, and the whole point is to find your person. If they don’t have that chat, then they are going to lose out on an opportunity, but it is Paradise and there’s a lot of people there, so I hope they take full advantage of Paradise and have the conversations they need with each other and have conversations they need with other people, too.”

What’s he looking for in a woman? Someone who’s beautiful, passionate, a good conversationalist and grounded. As for Paradise, “I can’t say too much, but when there’s a lot of beautiful folks on the beach that you’d want to meet, you never know what can happen,” he teases.

