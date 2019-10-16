Bachelor in Paradise's Clay Harbor Slams Nicole Lopez-Alvar for Knocking His 'Failed NFL Career'

There’s no love lost between exes Clay Harbor and Nicole Lopez-Alvar.

The former couple got into an explosive Twitter feud weeks after they called it quits during the season finale of Bachelor in Paradise.

The drama started when Harbor, 32, poked fun at the hit ABC dating show while commenting on castmate John Paul Jones’ most recent Instagram photo.

Jones shared a photo of himself sitting under a tree with the caption, “Some things just take time.”

“I learned engagements aren’t supposed to,” Harbor replied, seemingly referring to Lopez-Alvar’s decision to end their relationship after he admitted he wasn’t ready to get engaged but wanted to continue to date in the real world.

It didn’t take long for Lopez-Alvar to notice the comment, joking that “not everything can take as long” as Harbor’s “gym sessions.” But things got more heated after an Instagram user called the reality star a “moron.”

“He straight-up went on two shows where the sole purpose is to find The One and then he’s out here ‘confused’ when he applied for these reality dating shows himself (which are accelerated—it’s literally in the synopsis of said shows),” Nicole replied. “And then led Angela and I on because he’s scared of commitment and won’t settle down until he’s in his 40s because he’s The Bachelor of Chicago™ and did these two shows for clout to see if he’d gain 15 minutes of fame and get back into his failed NFL career.”

She also claimed she never heard from Harbor, who played football for the New Orleans Saints, after they left the beach in Mexico.

“Oh, and if you ever have read or heard him say, ‘But I wanted to date after the—,’ he never ever hit me up ONCE LMAO,” she added. “Not until the day before the show premiered to make sure we were ‘good’ and I wouldn’t roast him.”

Days later, the former professional athlete responded to his ex’s claims in a lengthy Twitter post, taking offense to Lopez-Alvar’s jab at his football career. He also clarified what happened with Angela Amezcua, another member of Bachelor Nation whom he dated off-camera from September 2018 until April 2019. (She also appeared on last season of Paradise, much to Harbor’s surprise.)

“I wasn’t even gonna respond to the comments but what I will say is my failed NFL career was 3 times the average career length,” he wrote. “I’m extremely proud of the work I put in to accomplish that goal of playing NFL football for the better part of a decade. For a poor kid from the sticks of Dwight Illinois that wasn’t even supposed to go to college. I was able to change mine and family’s entire situation. That’s what motivated me, and that’s what I did.”

Harbor also slammed Lopez-Alvar’s accusation that he never reached out to her after the show, claiming she had a boyfriend at the time.

“I was going to reach out but after finding out she had a boyfriend a couple of weeks after the show, I decided not to. I was happy for her and didn’t wanna intrude,” he wrote, adding that he will never “be pressured into something as powerful as an engagement.”

Bachelor in Paradise returns in 2020.